Comrade Akinteye Babatunde Afeez elected as new President of National Association of Nigerian Students

A student of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, Comrade Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, has emerged as the new President of the National Association of Nigerian Students following the conclusion of the association’s 2026 national convention in Abuja.

Comrade Akinteye Babatunde Afeez , a student of Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology, has been elected as the new President of the National Association of Nigerian Students following the conclusion of the association’s 2026 national convention in Abuja .

The election was conducted under heavy security presence with the Nigeria Police Force and the Department of State Services deployed to maintain order. Participants described the convention as one of the most peaceful in the history of the student body, with no record of violence or disruption throughout the process. The newly elected NANS President expressed appreciation to delegates for entrusting him with the leadership of the association.

He noted that all contestants had accepted the outcome of the election, describing the convention as one of the best in NANS history, with no crisis, no gunshot, no fight. The outgoing president, Olumide Odumosu Josiah of Olabisi Onabanjo University, described the successful conduct of the election as one of the high points of his administration and wished the new president well, praying that he would be granted wisdom to lead NANS successfully





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National Association Of Nigerian Students Comrade Akinteye Babatunde Afeez Olusegun Agagu University Of Science And Technolog Abuja Nigeria Student Body Leadership Election Ongoing President Olumide Odumosu Josiah Olabisi Onabanjo University Convention Security Peaceful Conduct Interest Of Students

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