Compliance Officer from Zenith Bank Testifies in Malami Trial

A compliance officer from Zenith Bank testified in the trial of former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, stating that the bank filed Suspicious Transaction Reports over transactions linked to accounts associated with the former minister.

The trial of former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami , continued on Wednesday at the Federal High Court in Abuja, with a compliance officer from Zenith Bank testifying that the bank filed Suspicious Transaction Reports over transactions linked to accounts associated with the former minister.

The witness, Mashelia Arhyel Bata, appeared before Justice Joyce Abdulmalik at the Federal High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja, where he testified as part of the ongoing prosecution by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Malami is standing trial alongside his wife, Hajia Bashir Asabe, and his son, Abubakar Abdulaziz Malami, over an amended 16-count charge bordering on alleged conspiracy, concealment and laundering of about N8.7 billion said to be proceeds of unlawful activities





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Abubakar Malami Zenith Bank Suspicious Transaction Reports Malami Trial Economic And Financial Crimes Commission

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Zenith Bank Confirms Filing Suspicious Transaction Reports on Malami's Accounts: WitnessA prosecution witness in the alleged N8.7 billion money laundering trial involving former Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami has stated that Zenith Bank filed Suspicious Transaction Reports on transactions linked to the former minister's accounts.

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