A Federal High Court in Abuja adjourned the fraud, assault and property damage trial of Mrs Paula Mary Nnoruka and Muntari Yusuf to December 10 after prosecution indicated it wanted to withdraw the charge, while the complainant petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation to take over the prosecution.

A Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday adjourned the trial of Mrs Paula Mary Nnoruka and Muntari Yusuf over alleged fraud, assault and property damage to December 10 after the prosecution indicated it wanted to withdraw the charge.

The development prompted the complainant, Chief Chuma Nnoruka, to seek the court's attention, while his solicitors separately petitioned the Attorney-General of the Federation to assume responsibility for the prosecution. At Monday's proceedings, prosecution counsel J. I. Kpandegh told the court that he had been instructed to withdraw the charge. He said he could not file a formal notice of withdrawal because the instruction was received during the weekend.

Also read Fraud, Assault Case: Complainant Asks AGF To Take Over Trial As Court Fixes December 10 Hearing

The judge questioned why the notice had not been filed and said any oral application for withdrawal would require the other parties to respond. Kpandegh subsequently opted to file a formal application and requested a short adjournment. Chief Nnoruka then sought to address the court over the development, but Justice Hauwa Joseph Yilwa explained that the criminal case was instituted by the Inspector-General of Police and that the complainant was not the prosecuting authority.

The judge advised him to channel his concerns through the police, noting that counsel appearing for him was only holding a watching brief and could not make submissions on behalf of the prosecution. The matter was consequently adjourned until December 10 to enable the prosecution to file a formal application for withdrawal.

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Law Corridor Petitions Attorney-General

Meanwhile, solicitors to two of the complainant's clients have petitioned the AGF to take over the prosecution, expressing concerns that the case could be discontinued for reasons unrelated to the allegations before the court. In a petition dated November 22 and received by the Federal Ministry of Justice on November 23, the law firm Law Corridor said its clients, Kamsiyonna Samuel Nnoruka and Tobenna Kerry Nnoruka, were apprehensive about the possible termination of the proceedings.

The firm alleged that a police officer in the Department of Legal Services had urged the parties to pursue alternative dispute resolution over the disputed property. According to the petition, the officer allegedly warned that a refusal to participate in settlement could lead to a recommendation that the prosecution be classified as malicious and discontinued. The solicitors urged the AGF to investigate the allegations, safeguard the integrity of the proceedings and take over the prosecution to its conclusion.

The allegations against the police officer are contained in the petition and have not been independently established. The case, Charge No. FHC/ABJ/CR/272/2025, was instituted by the Inspector-General of Police against Nnoruka, Yusuf and others said to be at large. The amended charge contains 13 counts, including allegations of fraudulent alteration of company records, forgery, conversion of N8 million, conspiracy, assault, intimidation and damage to property.

Prosecution Details Fraud Allegations

The prosecution alleges that Nnoruka unlawfully altered the directorship and shareholding structure of West Wood International Services Ltd in 2019 and submitted disputed documents to the Corporate Affairs Commission. Other counts relate to alleged assaults and threats against Mrs Racheal Futuk and her children, as well as the alleged demolition of part of a property at No. 11 Rudolf Street, Maitama, Abuja. The adjournment to December 10 will allow the prosecuting counsel to bring a formal application for withdrawal.

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The complainant's legal team and his clients are now awaiting the AGF's response to their petition, which asks for federal intervention to prevent what they describe as a possible termination for reasons unrelated to the allegations before the court.