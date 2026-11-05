Como 9-1 Lens joins Champions League highest scoring matches list

Como's 9-1 demolition of Lens on November 4, 2026, has joined the record books for highest scoring UEFA Champions League matches alongside historic results from Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

Como's staggering 9-1 away victory against Lens on November 4, 2026, has firmly etched its name into the history of the UEFA Champions League as one of the competition's most prolific and high-scoring encounters. This remarkable 10-goal display has placed the Italian club alongside some of the most devastating wins in the tournament's illustrious history, challenging the long-held dominance of single-match scorelines that defined previous decades.

Como's Record Defeat of Lens

The decisive outcome saw Como dismantle the French side Lens by a margin of eight goals, a result that immediately qualified the match for inclusion among the highest-scoring fixtures in Champions League annals. The sheer magnitude of the scoreline underscores the offensive dominance displayed by Como, creating a new benchmark for goal-scoring records in the modern era of European football. This performance stands as a testament to the tactical execution and clinical finishing that characterized their campaign against the Ligue 1 opponent on that specific November date.

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Highest Scoring Match History

The historical apex for total goals in a single Champions League match remains the 8-4 victory achieved by Borussia Dortmund over Legia Warszawa during the 2016/17 group stage. That specific contest, which took place on November 22, 2016, produced a total of 12 goals and is widely recognized by UEFA as the highest-scoring encounter in the competition's entire history. Como's recent triumph, while slightly lower in total goal count with 10 goals, has nonetheless joined this exclusive tier of record-breaking matches, adding to the legacy of high-scoring affairs.

Dortmund vs Legia Match Breakdown

The record-setting encounter between Borussia Dortmund and Legia Warszawa was characterized by a frantic and open style of play that resulted in five goals within the opening 32 minutes of the match. This period included a particularly chaotic spell where three goals were scored in just four minutes, setting the tone for a game that would eventually see six goals netted in the closing 10 minutes alone. Legia initially took the lead through Aleksandar Prijović in the 10th minute, but Dortmund quickly responded with two rapid goals from Shinji Kagawa to seize control of the fixture.

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Other Notable High-Scoring Fixtures

Beyond the top two records, several other matches hold significant status in the list of most prolific Champions League games, illustrating a trend of high-scoring outcomes in various seasons. Notable entries include Bayern Munich's 9-2 victory over GNK Dinamo in September 2024, which mirrors the 9-1 result achieved by Como against Lens in terms of goal margin. Additionally, Monaco's 8-3 win against Deportivo La Coruña in November 2003 stands as a historic benchmark, while Barcelona's 8-2 defeat of Bayern Munich on August 14, 2020, further cements the club's involvement in some of the competition's most memorable scoring feats.

Complete List of Top Scorers

The broader list of high-scoring Champions League matches includes several other significant results that have shaped the statistical landscape of the tournament. Paris Saint-Germain recorded a 7-2 victory over Rosenborg on October 24, 2000, while Manchester City defeated Leipzig 6-3 on September 15, 2021. More recent encounters include Benfica's 4-5 loss to Barcelona on January 21, 2025, Barcelona's 7-2 win against Newcastle United on March 18, 2026, and LASK's 3-6 defeat by Liverpool on October 14, 2026. These fixtures collectively highlight the attacking prowess and defensive vulnerabilities that have defined various chapters of Champions League history, providing a comprehensive overview of the competition's most explosive moments.