Community Protests Unregulated Chinese Quarry Operations in Abuja After Child's Death

Residents of Aco, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) estate, staged a protest against Dai Jin Jia Ltd., a Chinese quarry company, following the death of a six-year-old boy and persistent property damage due to unregulated blasting. The community is demanding an immediate halt to operations, environmental assessments, compensation, and the company's evacuation, citing regulatory violations and severe health and safety hazards.

Residents of Aco, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) estate, took to the streets on Saturday in a forceful demonstration against the unregulated quarry operations of a Chinese company, Dai Jin Jia Ltd . The protest, which began at 7 a.m., was ignited by the tragic death of a six-year-old boy who was killed by a stone dislodged during the company's blast operations.

Beyond this heartbreaking loss, the community voiced deep-seated concerns regarding the persistent destruction of their properties and escalating health issues directly attributed to the company's heavy and unregulated blasting activities within the estate. The demonstration saw a broad coalition of residents, joined by local traders and Fulani herders, united in their demand for immediate action.

The protesters effectively blocked a key road leading to the quarry, halting the ingress of heavy-duty trucks and emphasizing the disruption caused by the company. Their placards bore stark messages such as 'Community safety in danger,' 'Children and families deserve safety,' and 'Stop Dai Jin Jia quarry company danger in Aco.' Chants of 'Chinese must go, Chinese, blasting must stop' echoed through the estate, reflecting the community's frustration and desperation.

The protest highlighted a previous incident in February where a blast from the same Chinese company resulted in the death of a Fulani boy, and subsequent compensation of N4 million to the victim's family, underscoring a pattern of dangerous operations. Community leaders have made numerous appeals to various authorities within the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), including the Ministry of Environment and the Inspector General of Police. However, these efforts have reportedly been met with inaction.

Sunny Kulutuye, the community chairperson who spearheaded the protest, expressed the community's exhaustion after repeated attempts at dialogue and official complaints yielded no tangible results. The demonstrators detailed a litany of severe environmental problems stemming from Dai Jin Jia's operations, including widespread air pollution caused by dust, significant vibrations that have led to structural damage in buildings, and a dangerous untarred road where speeding trucks, driven recklessly, have frequently endangered residents, particularly children en route to school.

The community is urgently calling on the government to cease all blasting activities, conduct a thorough environmental impact assessment, provide compensation for the damages incurred, and ultimately enforce the evacuation of the site by Dai Jin Jia. Their demand is grounded in national environmental regulations that stipulate a minimum distance of three kilometers between quarry operations and residential or commercial areas. Attempts by residents to engage directly with the Chinese management have been consistently rebuffed, further fueling the community's anger.

The situation escalated when a man identifying himself as Sunday, the branch manager of the Dai Jin Jia company, was briefly held by protesters and escorted to his residence, highlighting the direct confrontation and palpable tension between the company and the aggrieved community.





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Quarry Operations Environmental Pollution Community Protest Abuja Dai Jin Jia Ltd

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