Community in Umuahia Searches for Missing Teenager Chioma Igwebuike

A 15-year-old girl, Chioma Marvellous Igwebuike, has been missing since May 27, 2026, after leaving a hair braiding shop in her Umuahia estate to use her home washroom. The family has appealed for public assistance in locating her.

A state of anxiety has taken hold of Umuahia , the capital of Abia State , Nigeria, following the unexplained disappearance of a fifteen-year-old girl, Chioma Marvellous Igwebuike.

The incident, which has sent ripples of concern throughout the local community, began on the morning of May 27, 2026. According to accounts from her family, Chioma, a recent admittee to Abia State University (ABSU), left her residence in the Timber Housing Estate at approximately 10:30 am. She was reportedly dressed in a dark blue chinos trousers and an ash and black-coloured vest polo top with a white round neck.

Her stated destination was a hair braiding shop located within the same estate, a place she frequented. This was part of her regular routine. After arriving at the shop, she informed the proprietor, whom she addressed as 'Madam,' that she needed to go to her nearby home to use the washroom, a short walk away. This was the last confirmed sighting.

She never returned to the shop and did not arrive home. The family's distress deepened as hours turned into days with no word on her whereabouts. In response, the Igwebuike family promptly filed a formal missing person report at the Central Police Station (CPS) on Bende Road, Umuahia. Law enforcement has been notified and an investigation is presumed to be underway, though specific details from police have not been publicly disclosed.

The family is now making a heartfelt public appeal for any information that could assist in locating Chioma. They emphasize that even a seemingly insignificant detail or a vague tip could be the crucial piece needed to ensure her safe return. They urge anyone with knowledge to come forward, stressing that a single phone call, message, or even sharing the information widely could make a decisive difference in bringing the teenager back to her loved ones.

The community has been asked to remain vigilant and to spread awareness of her disappearance. The case highlights the pervasive fear and vulnerability parents feel when a child goes missing, and the urgent need for collective action in such situations. The lack of further details, such as whether she left voluntarily or if foul play is suspected, leaves many questions unanswered and intensifies the search efforts. The family's plea is simple and direct: help find Chioma





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Missing Person Umuahia Abia State Chioma Igwebuike Teenager Disappearance

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