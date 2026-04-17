Comedian Okey Bakassi Offers N5 Million Reward for Stolen Phones After Ikoyi Football Match

Ace comedian and actor Okey Bakassi has announced a substantial N5 million reward for any information that leads to the recovery of approximately eight mobile phones stolen during a casual football match in Ikoyi, Lagos. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening when a stranger, who was invited to join the game, allegedly absconded with the devices after feigning an injury. Bakassi has issued a stern warning to the perpetrator, urging them to return the stolen phones within 24 hours, and is seeking assistance from individuals with phone-tracking expertise.

On the evening of Wednesday, April 15, 2026, a routine football session among friends in Ikoyi , Lagos , took an unfortunate turn when a thief made off with approximately eight mobile phones belonging to the players. Among the victims was acclaimed comedian and actor Okey Bakassi , who has since escalated the matter by offering a generous N5 million reward for information leading to the recovery of the stolen devices.

According to Bakassi's account, the incident unfolded during their regular weekly football gathering. A young man approached the group and was welcomed to join their game. However, after a period of play, the individual reportedly feigned an injury and retreated to the sidelines. While the other players remained engaged in the match, the opportunist allegedly seized the moment to pilfer the phones and vanish from the scene.

In a public announcement, Bakassi expressed his dismay and issued a direct warning to the perpetrator. He emphasized that the thief would eventually be apprehended and strongly advised them to return the stolen phones to the security post from which they were taken within the next 24 hours. This plea highlights the urgency of the situation and the desire for a swift resolution.

Furthermore, Bakassi extended an appeal to the public, specifically those with expertise in tracking mobile devices. He declared that a N5 million reward awaits anyone who can provide actionable information that results in the recovery of any of the stolen handsets. This substantial reward underscores the value placed on the recovered phones and the seriousness with which this incident is being treated.

The comedian's action aims not only to recover the lost property but also to deter future criminal activities by sending a clear message that such acts will not be tolerated and will be pursued vigorously.





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Okey Bakassi Phone Theft Reward Ikoyi Lagos

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