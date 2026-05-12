Combating Illicit Financial Flows: WATAF and TJNA Urge ECOWAS to Prioritize Tax Harmonization for African Development

Experts from WATAF and TJNA reveal that Africa loses 89 billion dollars annually to illicit financial flows and call for urgent legislative reforms and tax harmonization within the ECOWAS region to secure domestic resources.

The West African Tax Action Forum (WATAF) and the Tax Justice Network Africa (TJNA) have sounded a critical alarm regarding the massive financial leakages plaguing African nations.

During an extensive interactive session with ECOWAS parliamentarians at the 2026 First Ordinary Session held in Abuja, these organizations revealed a startling reality: African countries are losing approximately 89 billion dollars every single year to illicit financial flows (IFFs). These losses are not merely accidental but are the result of systemic and harmful tax practices that severely cripple the economic potential of the continent.

The experts pointed out that a significant portion of these flows, roughly 65 percent, are commercially driven, stemming from sophisticated methods of tax evasion, aggressive tax avoidance, and deliberate tax mis-invoicing. This financial hemorrhaging contributes to a staggering domestic resource mobilization gap of about 194 billion dollars annually, leaving governments without the necessary funds to invest in critical infrastructure, healthcare, and education. The core of the proposed solution lies in the urgent need for tax harmonization across the ECOWAS sub-region.

According to the representatives, harmonization serves as the essential fiscal backbone of regional integration. Without a unified approach to taxation, member states remain vulnerable to loopholes that allow for smuggling, opacity, and profit shifting by large corporations. The session emphasized that for such reforms to be effective, there must be a profound level of political commitment and rigorous implementation at the national level.

Nita Belemaobgo, the Research Manager at WATAF, explained that the objective is to facilitate a smooth transition toward tax directives that synchronize fiscal policies across member states. By employing evidence-based tools and fostering regional cooperation, the organization believes that accountability can be significantly enhanced, leading to better reform outcomes.

Furthermore, Danicius Sengbeh highlighted that the ECOWAS Parliament holds a pivotal role in exercising oversight over tax administrations, framing the issue as a matter of sovereignty, fairness, and the very future of West Africa. Beyond general harmonization, the experts urged a shift toward domestic beneficiation, ensuring that the wealth generated within African borders directly benefits its citizens.

Zandile Ndebele from TJNA advocated for the introduction of specific legislation that allows countries to gain more resources from their natural wealth beyond simple tax collection. A major point of concern was the extractive industry, where Solomon Adoga suggested that parliamentarians must strengthen mining legislation and scrutinize new agreements. He emphasized the importance of conducting cost-benefit analyses on tax incentives to ensure that the state is not giving away too much in the pursuit of foreign investment.

The central argument is that Africa must protect its taxing rights and reduce its historical reliance on external funding from other countries. The discussion also touched upon the role of multinational corporations, which are often accused of not paying their fair share of taxes despite extracting immense value from African markets.

The experts argued that fighting illicit financial flows does not necessarily require the adoption of a single currency; rather, it requires transparency, information sharing, and a collective stand against harmful tax competition. By emulating the proactive advocacy seen in nations like Nigeria, Ghana, and the Ivory Coast, other ECOWAS members can push for fair tax rights allocations on a global stage.

Ultimately, the goal is to create a transparent financial ecosystem where regional economic integration is strengthened and domestic resources are mobilized efficiently to drive sustainable growth across the continent





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Illicit Financial Flows ECOWAS Tax Harmonization Africa Economics Resource Mobilization

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