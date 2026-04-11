Colombia to Spearhead First Global Summit on Fossil Fuel Transition

Colombia will host the inaugural international conference dedicated to accelerating the global shift away from fossil fuels. The event, scheduled for April 24-29 in Santa Marta, aims to launch a global coalition and foster collaborative action among diverse stakeholders.

Colombia is set to host a landmark international conference dedicated to accelerating the global transition away from fossil fuels . The summit, a first of its kind, will convene in Santa Marta from April 24 to 29 and is being orchestrated by the Colombia n government in collaboration with the Kingdom of the Netherlands.

This significant event aims to bring together a diverse assembly of stakeholders, including governments, leading experts in the field, civil society organizations, representatives from indigenous communities, and international organizations. The overarching goal of the conference is to establish a global coalition that will work towards expediting the shift away from fossil fuels, an imperative recognized globally as crucial for mitigating climate change and fostering a more sustainable future. With the participation of countries accounting for approximately one-fifth of the world’s fossil fuel production and nearly one-third of the global consumption, the summit is poised to have a substantial impact on international efforts. \Irene Vélez Torres, Colombia's acting minister of environment and sustainable development, emphasized the significance of holding this conference at this particular juncture. She highlighted that the continued reliance on fossil fuels not only exacerbates climate change but also contributes to economic instability and geopolitical tensions worldwide. According to Vélez Torres, the summit presents a crucial opportunity for both fossil fuel-producing nations and those particularly vulnerable to the effects of climate change to come together and collectively identify tangible steps to diminish the dependence on oil, natural gas, and coal. The confirmed list of participating nations is extensive and diverse, including major fossil fuel producers such as Canada, the United Kingdom, Norway, and Australia. Simultaneously, the event will welcome representatives from climate-vulnerable countries like Tuvalu, Vanuatu, and Palau, ensuring that the discussions take into account a broad spectrum of perspectives and priorities. Furthermore, the conference will feature participation from a range of other countries across different regions, notably Germany, Brazil, Mexico, France, Spain, Angola, Senegal, and Vietnam, underscoring the global nature of the issue and the collaborative effort required to address it effectively. The European Commission, alongside the presidencies of COP30 and COP31, will also play a key role in the discussions, contributing to the development of robust and comprehensive strategies.\Vélez Torres further stated that the participants share a common commitment to prioritizing scientific evidence and pursuing urgent, coordinated action aimed at phasing out fossil fuels. The focus of the conference, she explained, will be on building consensus among the participating nations and delivering concrete, actionable outcomes. This involves not only identifying shared goals but also developing practical strategies and establishing mechanisms for implementation. The summit is designed to strengthen international cooperation and facilitate the establishment of pathways for agreements among countries with varying economic and energy realities. This is a crucial aspect of the conference, acknowledging that the transition away from fossil fuels will present unique challenges and opportunities for each nation. The initiative to host this dedicated global platform for dialogue and action originated at COP30 in Belém, Brazil, signifying the increasing global recognition of the urgent need to address the climate crisis. The upcoming conference in Santa Marta is therefore poised to be a pivotal event in the global effort to combat climate change and build a sustainable future, offering a significant opportunity to collectively chart a course toward a world less reliant on fossil fuels and more resilient to the challenges of climate change. The event’s emphasis on collaboration, concrete outcomes, and global participation suggests a commitment to achieving tangible progress in this critical endeavor. The focus on establishing a global coalition further reinforces the intention to create lasting change and ensure that the transition away from fossil fuels is pursued with a unified and coordinated international approach





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