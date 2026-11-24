Coca-Cola has signed a deal with CAF to become an official competition sponsor of the 2027 and 2028 Africa Cup of Nations, marking its return after nearly 30 years. The agreement was signed in Johannesburg by CAF President Patrice Motsepe and Coca-Cola Africa chief Luis Felipe Avellar.

Coca-Cola has reunited with the Confederation of African Football ( CAF) as an official competition sponsor of the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2028 edition.

The agreement was signed on Monday in Johannesburg, South Africa, by CAF President Patrice Motsepe and Luis Felipe Avellar, president of Coca-Cola's Africa operating unit. The partnership marks Coca-Cola's return to the tournament after nearly three decades. The 2027 AFCON will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda. It will be the first time three East African countries stage the competition together.

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Coca-Cola Returns To CAF Sponsorship

The sponsorship also extends to the 2028 AFCON, giving Coca-Cola a presence across two consecutive editions. Coca-Cola previously supported AFCON in 1996 in South Africa and 1998 in Burkina Faso. Mr Avellar said football remains a powerful force for unity and inspiration across the continent. African football is a powerful source of pride, unity and inspiration across our continent, he said.

Coca-Cola is proud to reunite with CAF and return to a tournament that holds such a special place in African football. As we look ahead to the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON 2027, we are excited to celebrate the fans and communities who make the game what it is across the continent. CAF President Mr Motsepe welcomed the partnership and said the organisation is pleased to reunite with the beverage company after almost 30 years.

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Motsepe Cites Governance Improvements For Sponsor Interest

CAF is excited to welcome Coca-Cola back to African football after almost 30 years, he said. We are confident that the partnership between CAF and Coca-Cola will contribute to the development and growth of football on the African continent and advance Coca-Cola's commercial and stakeholder interests. Mr Motsepe attributed the renewed interest from sponsors, partners and investors to improvements in CAF's governance, transparency and business practices. He also cited the growing competitiveness of African football and its competitions.

The substantial confidence that African and international sponsors, partners and investors are showing in CAF is a recognition of the governance, ethics, transparency and business best practices that we have introduced, he said. He added that it reflects the world class quality and global competitiveness of African football and CAF's competitions. Beyond its sponsorship obligations, Coca-Cola said it will use the partnership to celebrate the cultural diversity and communal experiences associated with African football.

Coca-Cola Plans Fan Engagement Through Music

The company plans to connect fans with the tournament through music, creativity and local expression. It said the renewed partnership marks an exciting new chapter in its longstanding connection to African football. It brings together two icons united by a shared passion for the game and its ability to connect people across the continent. Coca-Cola said it will create opportunities for supporters to take part in activities around the competition.

The company aims to connect the game with music, creativity and local expression while giving fans the chance to experience the excitement of AFCON 2027. AFCON remains one of the continent's major sporting events, drawing millions of supporters through stadium attendance, television broadcasts and digital platforms. CAF said the 2025 edition recorded more than 3.2 billion television audience figures and 6.1 billion digital views. The figures underscore the competition's growing reach and commercial appeal.