Coca-Cola marked its 75th anniversary in Nigeria with a major concert at Lekki, featuring legends and new artists to highlight its cultural connection with the nation.

Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited officially marked its 75th anniversary in the country with a grand celebration of music and culture on Thursday, November 19. The milestone event took place at the Dele Pearl Ballroom, located within the Jewel Aeida complex in Lekki, Lagos, bringing together a diverse array of musical talent to honor the brand's deep-rooted presence in the Nigerian market.

Star-Studded Concert Lineup Details

The concert served as a vibrant platform that united iconic music pioneers with contemporary hitmakers on a single stage, mirroring the collaborative spirit of the Coke Studio Africa series. The star-studded lineup featured established Nigerian artists including Wande Coal, D'banj, Peter P-Square, Teni, and Phyno, who represented the older generation of the industry. They shared the spotlight with emerging and contemporary talents such as Qing Madi, Blaqbonez, Fola, Shoday, and Number 11, showcasing the dynamic evolution of the local soundscape.

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Celebrating Music as Cultural Connector

Soji Omoigui, Director of Marketing for Flavours at Coca-Cola Nigeria Limited, explained that the event was designed to reflect the brand's long-standing relationship with Nigerians and its recognition of music as a powerful cultural connector. Omoigui noted that the concert theme, 'E Don Tey. We Still Dey.,' was conceived around the idea that great music transcends generations and brings different age groups together through a shared passion.

The director emphasized that the brand has been an integral part of Nigeria's story for 75 years, sharing in significant life moments ranging from birthdays, weddings, and naming ceremonies to everyday family gatherings. By using this historical milestone to unite various generations, the company aimed to celebrate the artists and sounds that have shaped the nation's musical heritage while embracing the new wave taking Nigerian music forward.

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Experiential Brand Installations and Zones

Beyond the musical performances, the event transformed the venue into a 10-zone experiential landscape that blended nostalgia, entertainment, technology, and interactive brand experiences for all attendees. Among the key attractions was the History Walkway, a visual timeline tracing the brand's journey in Nigeria from 1951 to 2026, which allowed guests to engage with the company's historical narrative.

Guests also had the opportunity to interact with Decades of Coca-Cola installations that recreated the cultural atmosphere of different eras, spanning from the 1950s through the 2000s. Additional features included personalized Coca-Cola cans available at dedicated kiosks, a Coke Cinema area, and a Fanta Gaming Zone that merged entertainment with contemporary gaming culture to cater to varied consumer interests.

Strategic Brand Positioning and Future Outlook

The Schweppes Lounge provided a premium hospitality experience specifically for invited guests, executives, and media representatives, complementing the wider celebration and reinforcing the brand's commitment to high standards. The We Still Dey Rave concept effectively captured the balance between heritage and contemporary relevance, with the 'E Don Tey' segment acknowledging past influences while 'We Still Dey' celebrated the creativity and energy of the new wave.

As the brand marks 75 years in Nigeria, this milestone represents a significant chapter in its ongoing relationship with consumers, communities, and the country's evolving cultural landscape. Through continued engagement with music, shared experiences, and celebrations that bring people together, the brand aims to remain relevant and connected across all generations in the years to come.