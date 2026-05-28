COAS Vows to Eliminate Terrorists and Criminal Elements in Kwara and Niger States

In his maiden operational visit, the Chief of Army Staff assures troops of enhanced resources and welfare to combat banditry and terrorism under Operation SAVANNAH SHIELD.

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has reaffirmed the Nigerian Army 's unwavering resolve to flush out terrorists, bandits, kidnappers, and other criminal elements operating in Kwara and Niger states.

During his maiden operational visit to the theatre of Operation SAVANNAH SHIELD at Sobi Barracks in Ilorin, the COAS charged troops to intensify ongoing operations and decisively defeat criminal threats to peace and security across the joint operations area. He emphasized the army's constitutional duty to protect lives and property, noting that sustained operational momentum is critical to denying criminals freedom of action.

'The Nigerian Army remains resolute in decisively denying criminal elements the freedom to terrorise innocent citizens, infiltrate communities, or undermine national security,' he stated. General Shaibu assured troops that additional combat enablers and operational resources are being deployed to strengthen clearance operations and dismantle criminal hideouts across the two states. He reiterated his commitment to the welfare of troops and their families, highlighting that improved welfare packages are essential for boosting morale, operational efficiency, and combat readiness.

He urged personnel to remain disciplined, professional, and loyal to the Constitution and the democratically elected government. The visit underscores the army's proactive approach to tackling emerging security challenges in North Central Nigeria, where forest corridors and border communities have become havens for criminal gangs. Earlier, the Theatre Commander of Operation SAVANNAH SHIELD, Major General Yakubu Yahaya, commended the COAS for his strategic leadership and sustained support.

He assured that troops would remain committed to their mandate of restoring lasting peace and stability. Operation SAVANNAH SHIELD is a key military initiative aimed at curbing banditry and terrorism in the region. The COAS's visit signals a renewed push to neutralize threats and ensure the safety of citizens. With enhanced resources and high morale, the army expects significant gains in the coming weeks.

The fight against insecurity requires collective effort, and the Nigerian Army is leading the charge to reclaim affected areas from criminal control. The successful execution of Operation SAVANNAH SHIELD is crucial for the broader counterinsurgency efforts in Nigeria. By targeting criminal networks and their support bases, the military aims to disrupt the logistics and coordination of bandit groups. Local communities in Kwara and Niger have suffered from frequent attacks, kidnappings, and extortion, prompting a robust military response.

The army's focus on intelligence-led operations and community partnerships is expected to improve outcomes. General Shaibu's assurance of more resources and better welfare for troops is a morale booster that will enhance their effectiveness. As the operation progresses, the army remains committed to protecting civilians and restoring normalcy. The COAS's visit also provided an opportunity to assess ground realities and address operational challenges directly.

With the full weight of the Nigerian Army behind Operation SAVANNAH SHIELD, there is renewed optimism that peace will prevail in the troubled areas. The COAS also highlighted the importance of synergy with other security forces, including the police and Department of State Services, to achieve comprehensive security. He commended the troops for their sacrifices and bravery, noting that their efforts have already yielded significant results in reducing attacks.

The army is also engaging with local leaders to gather intelligence and build trust. These community engagement initiatives are vital for long-term stability.

Furthermore, the deployment of advanced surveillance equipment and drones will enhance situational awareness and target acquisition. The army's logistics chain has been improved to ensure timely supply of ammunition, food, and medical supplies. Training programs are being intensified to prepare troops for asymmetric warfare. The COAS's vision is to create a secure environment that enables economic activities and development.

He called on residents to support the military by providing credible information about criminal hideouts. The fight against terrorism is a collective responsibility, and the Nigerian Army is determined to succeed





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