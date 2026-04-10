COAS Shaibu Visits North-East, Boosts Troop Morale After Recent Attacks

The Chief of Army Staff, Major General Waidi Shaibu, has visited the north-east region to assess the security situation and boost troop morale following recent attacks, including the loss of a Brigadier-General and soldiers. The visit involved interactions with troops, operational assessments, and a reaffirmation of the military's commitment to combating insurgency.

Major General Waidi Shaibu, the Chief of Army Staff, embarked on a crucial visit to the north-east region on Friday, a trip designed to bolster the morale of troops and conduct an operational assessment of the prevailing security landscape. The visit follows a recent period of heightened insecurity, including the tragic loss of a Brigadier-General and several soldiers in recent attacks.

The primary objective of the COAS's mission is to provide support and encouragement to the soldiers on the front lines, reaffirming the military's commitment to protecting the nation and its citizens. Upon arrival at the Muhammadu Buhari International Cargo Airport in Damaturu, Yobe State, Major General Shaibu was warmly received by Governor Mai Mala Buni. This gesture of support from the state government underscores the collaborative effort required to effectively address the complex security challenges faced in the region. The COAS's itinerary included a series of engagements with military personnel at various locations, providing opportunities for direct interaction, assessment, and the conveyance of critical messages regarding operational strategies and troop welfare. The visit reflects the Nigerian Army's unwavering dedication to its soldiers and its determination to bring an end to the ongoing insurgency. It highlights the importance of adapting operational strategies to counter the dynamic threats posed by terrorist groups and other armed organizations.\During his engagements, the Chief of Army Staff emphasized the Nigerian Army's unwavering commitment to tackling the security threats plaguing the nation. He explicitly acknowledged the recent attacks on military formations and the associated losses. He reiterated that the military is actively adjusting its operational strategies to effectively respond to the ever-changing tactics employed by insurgents and other adversarial groups. Major General Shaibu's message resonated with a tone of resolve and resilience, underscoring the determination to see the insurgency brought to a conclusive end. He specifically charged the troops to remain aggressive and proactive in their operations, stressing that their relentless efforts would serve as a fitting tribute to their fallen comrades who paid the ultimate price in service to their country. The COAS's emphasis on honoring the sacrifices of fallen soldiers is a powerful motivator for troops, reinforcing the importance of their mission and the significance of their service. The visit serves as a strong reminder that the Nigerian Army values the sacrifices of its soldiers, and is fully committed to providing them with the necessary support and resources to successfully execute their duties. This unwavering support is crucial for building morale, fostering a sense of camaraderie, and ensuring that troops feel valued and appreciated for their courage and dedication.\At the headquarters of Sector 2 Joint Task Force, Operation Hadin Kai, the COAS held a series of interactions with troops, using this platform to deliver a message of encouragement and strategic guidance. He conveyed the critical importance of sustaining the ongoing fight against insurgency, emphasizing that continued vigilance and unwavering dedication are essential for achieving long-term peace and stability in the region. Major General Shaibu listened attentively to the concerns and perspectives of the soldiers, demonstrating his commitment to understanding the challenges they face on a daily basis. He took the opportunity to offer advice and suggestions aimed at enhancing operational effectiveness and promoting the welfare of the troops. The COAS's visit to the north-east region serves as a powerful demonstration of the Nigerian Army's unwavering commitment to its soldiers and its determination to bring an end to the insurgency. The visit is a multifaceted operation. It's not just a gesture of support, it's also a practical evaluation of the existing strategies and an opportunity to identify areas for improvement. The COAS's presence on the ground allows him to gain a firsthand understanding of the complexities of the security situation and to provide clear guidance and direction to the troops on the front lines. The visit is a testament to the Nigerian Army’s resilience and determination in combating terrorism, and the unwavering dedication of its soldiers in the face of adversity. The visit provides a vital boost to troop morale and reinforces the army's dedication to its duty of protecting the nation. It highlights the importance of the sacrifices made by the brave men and women who serve in the military





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Nigerian Army COAS North-East Troop Morale Security Insurgency

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