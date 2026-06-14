Coalition Urges Electoral Reforms Ahead of 2027 Elections

A coalition of political parties and civil society groups calls for credible electoral process, security improvements, and food security measures.

A coalition comprising the Social Democratic Party, the Obidient Movement, and various pro-democracy and civil society organizations has issued a call for comprehensive electoral reforms in advance of the 2027 general elections in Nigeria .

The groups argue that the current electoral framework fails to guarantee citizens the fundamental right to freely choose their leaders through a credible process. This demand was part of a communiqué titled Agenda for a Valuable Nigeria, released following a June 12 Democracy Anniversary dialogue organized by the Movement for Credible Elections in partnership with the June 12 Democracy Movement of Nigeria in Lagos.

The document was read by Dr. Tunji Abayomi, Founder of Human Rights Africa, and endorsed by key figures such as Dr. Tanko Yunusa, National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, and Prof. Sadiq Umar Gombe, National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party. The stakeholders expressed deep concern over declining public trust in the electoral process, stating that the recently passed Electoral Act Amendment 2026 is fundamentally flawed.

President Bola Tinubu signed the amendments into law in February 2026, despite widespread controversy over several provisions. The coalition insists that the first and foremost priority must be the establishment of a credible electoral framework before the 2027 polls. The communiqué explicitly states, There should be in place, before the 2027 elections, a credible electoral process that represents the clear will and wish of our people, arising from an urgent review of the Electoral Act by the National Assembly.

Beyond electoral concerns, the coalition highlighted the intertwined crises of worsening insecurity, rising poverty, and growing disillusionment among citizens. It stressed that immediate and decisive steps are needed to safeguard Nigeria's fragile democracy. Dr. Abayomi elaborated on the resolutions, noting that the success of a democracy should not be measured by which political party wins elections but by whether citizens are allowed to freely determine who governs them.

He argued that the government should be preoccupied with ensuring free and fair elections beyond winnability. If a government establishes free and fair elections and that same government loses through such an election, then that government has actually won because the people of Nigeria have won. He emphasized that ordinary Nigerians possess little material wealth, but they hold the invaluable right to constitute the government over themselves. If that right is injured or made impossible, they are left with nothing.

This right must be the first principle and primary commitment of any government. Abayomi also expressed dissatisfaction with the disproportionate allocation of public funds to the maintenance of government machinery compared to critical sectors that directly affect citizens' well-being. He pointed out that when one examines the budget and compares what is committed to health, education, water, and food security with what is spent on running the government, there is a clear sense of inequity.

The wealth of the nation belongs to the people, not to the government, he stated. The coalition further raised alarms over the country's deteriorating security situation, describing terrorism, banditry, and kidnapping as existential threats that require urgent intervention. It called on the Federal Government to embrace modern technology and intelligence-driven approaches rather than relying solely on conventional military methods. The communiqué declared that the nation is under siege from insecurity, terrorism, and banditry.

The government, working with local communities across the country, must take effective steps without further delay to tackle the heightening insecurity. Abayomi advocated for the deployment of technological tools such as surveillance systems, drones, and other advanced security infrastructure. He noted that the world has changed; sending troops to search for bandits is no longer the standard. Technology is the standard of this age, and the government should invest in it to secure the people.

On the issue of food security, the participants warned that rising hunger and low agricultural productivity pose a serious threat to national stability. They urged the government to move beyond assurances and adopt concrete measures to boost food production and support farmers. The communiqué stated that the country is beset by low agricultural productivity and food insecurity. Given the increasing population, the government needs to tackle this existential threat through concrete steps, not mere assurances.

Abayomi cautioned that failure to address the challenge early could lead to a deeper crisis in the future. He remarked that there is too much poverty and hunger in the country, even though God has endowed Nigeria with the land to produce abundant food. The coalition's demands reflect a broad consensus among civil society and opposition groups that fundamental changes are necessary to restore faith in Nigeria's democratic institutions and ensure a stable and prosperous future for all citizens





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