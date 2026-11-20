The Coalition for Democracy, an alliance of six Nigerian opposition parties, has postponed its second summit from November 23 to November 30, 2026, citing tight campaign schedules ahead of the 2027 general elections. Member parties will suspend nationwide campaigns on the new date to ensure full participation.

The Coalition for Democracy has postponed its second summit from Monday, November 23, 2026, to Monday, November 30, 2026. The alliance of six major Nigerian opposition political parties said the change was made to accommodate tight nationwide campaign schedules ahead of next year's general elections.

The shift was announced in a statement issued on Friday in Abuja by the Convener of the G100 and signatory on behalf of the coalition parties, Malam Salihu Moh. Lukman. The coalition's Central Leadership Committee approved the adjustment following requests from member parties whose presidential candidates and campaign teams are engaged in intensive mobilisation programmes across the country. The Committee said securing the physical presence of all key political actors outweighed holding the gathering on its previously announced date.

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Parties Halt Campaigns For Summit

It stated that it is more important that every party, every presidential candidate and every national chairman is in the room than that the Summit holds on its original date. To guarantee full participation at the rescheduled event, all participating political parties have resolved to temporarily halt their electioneering activities across the federation on the new date. The Committee said that in consultation with key stakeholders, it agreed on November 30 to secure the widest possible participation.

It added that all member parties agreed to suspend campaign activities nationwide on Monday, November 30, so that their leadership can attend the Summit in full. The coalition described the agreement to pause politicking as a deliberate demonstration of collective resolve, noting that safeguarding Nigeria's democratic space supersedes individual partisan ambitions.

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Coalition To Sign Democratic Covenant

The Committee said the decision is itself a statement, noting that parties competing hard for votes are prepared to stand down their campaigns for a day, together, because the defence of Nigeria's democratic space is bigger than any one campaign. At the November 30 gathering, opposition leaders are expected to finalise and formally sign the coalition's common agreement, a Covenant for Democratic Renewal. They will also map out a coordinated strategy ahead of the January 16, 2027 elections.

The Committee assured that they will walk into that room united and walk out of it committed. The coalition apologised to delegates, party leaders and partners for any inconvenience caused by the rescheduling. It confirmed that the previously communicated venue and accreditation arrangements remain unchanged. The summit was earlier slated for the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja.

Background On Coalition Formation

The Committee said it would provide further updates to delegates and the media in due course. The Coalition for Democracy emerged from the inaugural G100 Opposition Summit held in Abuja on August 31, 2026. It is spearheaded by six political parties: the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), and Social Democratic Party (SDP).

The platform aims to foster opposition coordination, defend constitutional democracy, uphold the rule of law, and safeguard the credibility of the 2027 electoral process. The coalition said it was formed to promote multiparty cooperation, protect democratic institutions and push for free, fair and credible elections.