Coalition of Fulani Registered Organizations Calls on Gov. Caleb Mutfwang to Extend Shoot-on-Sight Order to Fend Off Cattle Rustlers and Attacks on Fulani Herdsmen

The Plateau State chapter of the Coalition of Fulani Registered Organizations has appealed to Gov. Caleb Mutfwang to enact a similar shoot-on-sight directive to deter cattle rustlers and those who attack innocent Fulani herdsmen, following the recent order that security agents should shoot-on-sight anyone found destroying farmlands in the state.

The Plateau State chapter of the Coalition of Fulani Registered Organizations called on Gov. Caleb Mutfwang to extend his recent order to security agents to shoot-on-sight anyone found destroying farmlands in the state to accommodate cattle rustlers and those who attack innocent Fulani herdsmen.

The coalition also urged Gov. Mutfwang to extend the shoot-at-sight directive on farm destruction also to cover cattle rustling, cattle poisoning, and attacks on herders and their livelihoods. They raised concerns over what they described as the killing of herders, cattle rustling, poisoning of grazing lands and water sources, and destruction of livestock belonging to Fulani communities in some local communities in the state and called on the government to address these issues through dialogue, accountability, and mutual respect





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Fulani Herdsmen Cattle Rustlers Shoot-On-Sight Farmland Destruction Gov. Caleb Mutfwang Plateau State Clashes Between Farmers And Herders

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