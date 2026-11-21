CSSN praises Nuhu Ribadu's intelligence-driven security strategy and inter-agency cooperation that disrupted criminal financing and led to significant operational gains against terrorism and banditry in Nigeria.

On the occasion of his sixtieth sixth birthday, former National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu received significant recognition for his pivotal role in coordinating Nigeria's complex security operations.

The commendation highlighted his dedicated efforts to combat terrorism, banditry, and organized criminal activities across the nation. A statement released by the Coalition for Stable Security Nigeria, a prominent civil society organization, praised Ribadu for introducing a transformative approach to national security coordination. This new strategy emphasized the critical importance of intelligence sharing, inter-agency cooperation, and robust efforts to disrupt the financial networks that sustain criminal enterprises.

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Ribadu Transformed National Security Coordination

The group, through its Convener Timothy Danladi Usman, described Ribadu's tenure as a crucial period in the government's response to insecurity, noting that his extensive background in policing, intelligence, and financial crime investigation significantly strengthened coordination among various security institutions. The appointment of Ribadu marked a distinct departure from the longstanding tradition of selecting National Security Advisers predominantly from the ranks of retired senior military officers.

The Coalition for Stable Security Nigeria argued that this decision reflected a necessary evolution to address modern security threats that increasingly involve sophisticated financial networks, arms trafficking, and cross-border movements. The organization attributed several reported security gains over the past three years to improved intelligence coordination and enhanced cooperation among security agencies. Operations against terrorist and bandit groups resulted in the killing or capture of numerous commanders, particularly in the Northeast and Northwest regions.

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Notable incidents included the reported killing of Abu-Bilal al-Minuki, also known as Abu-Mainok, during a joint operation involving Nigerian forces and the United States Africa Command in the Lake Chad Basin in May 2026. Additionally, operations in September 2024 targeted Halilu Buzu, further weakening criminal networks in the Northwest. Beyond direct military engagements, the statement emphasized Ribadu's contributions to fostering closer working relationships among the Armed Forces, Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, and other security bodies.

Joint Operations Target Terrorist Commanders

This improved coordination helped address longstanding challenges such as overlapping responsibilities, fragmented intelligence, and inter-agency competition. Joint planning and information sharing were identified as vital components for the effectiveness of security operations, especially when criminal networks operate across state and national boundaries. The organization also highlighted Ribadu's experience as the pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, arguing that his expertise in financial investigation remains highly relevant to counter-terrorism efforts.

Terrorist and bandit networks rely on various funding sources, including kidnapping for ransom, illegal mining, and extortion. The group welcomed improved security cooperation between Nigeria and the United States, crediting Ribadu with supporting diplomatic engagement that strengthened intelligence exchange and operational collaboration.

Furthermore, efforts to tackle crude oil theft and illegal refining in the Niger Delta were commended, with cooperation involving military, government agencies, and private security contractors contributing to improved monitoring of petroleum infrastructure.