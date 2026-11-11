LASTMA rescues 17 as CNG bus explodes on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, one injured

A CNG-powered commercial bus exploded at Berger Bus Stop on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, with LASTMA rescuing 17 of 18 occupants while one passenger sustained severe burns.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has rescued 17 people after a compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered commercial bus caught fire following a reported gas explosion on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

The incident occurred on Wednesday at Berger Bus Stop on the Lagos-bound section of the expressway. One other passenger sustained severe burn injuries. The authority disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday by its Director of Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq. According to LASTMA, the bus, with registration number EKY 798 YK, was carrying 18 occupants, including the driver, from the Mowe-Ibafo axis towards Lagos when it reportedly caught fire.

Also read 17 Rescued, 1 Injured as CNG Bus Catches Fire at Berger, Lagos

Rescue Operation On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The statement read, The unfortunate incident involved 18 occupants travelling from the Mowe-Ibafo axis towards Lagos when the fully loaded vehicle reportedly caught fire, triggering panic among passengers and other motorists plying the busy expressway. In a swift and professionally coordinated emergency response, LASTMA personnel promptly mobilised to the scene, successfully evacuating and rescuing 17 occupants, including the driver, without any injuries.

Regrettably, one male passenger, who was seated at the rear section of the vehicle, sustained severe burn injuries during the inferno. The injured male passenger was evacuated and taken to the Lagos State Trauma and Emergency Centre, Toll Gate, for urgent medical attention. Officers of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service were also deployed to the scene and extinguished the fire, preventing it from spreading further.

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Personnel of the Ojodu Police Division provided security and maintained order at the scene during the rescue and firefighting operations. Commending the response, the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, praised the authority's personnel for their courage, operational dexterity and prompt intervention. Bakare-Oki said the incident underscored the importance of rapid emergency response, inter-agency collaboration and the deployment of adequately trained personnel in mitigating the consequences of road accidents.

Safety Standards For CNG Vehicles Urged

He urged commercial transport operators, particularly those using CNG-powered vehicles, to prioritise regular professional inspections, comply with prescribed safety standards and maintain their vehicles' gas storage and delivery systems. He also advised operators to comply strictly with prescribed safety standards to reduce the risk of fire and other emergencies. The LASTMA general manager reiterated the authority's commitment to protecting lives, ensuring smooth traffic movement and strengthening collaboration with emergency response agencies across Lagos State.

He also commended the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service and the Nigeria Police Force for their support during the operation. The incident highlights the importance of rapid emergency response and effective collaboration among agencies in preventing loss of lives during road emergencies.