The Concerned Nigerians for Democratic Sustainability warns that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's 2027 campaign violates the North-South power rotation agreement.

On Friday, the Concerned Nigeria ns for Democratic Sustainability ( CNDS) issued a stern warning that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar's potential run for the Nigeria n presidency in 2027 threatens to destabilize the nation's unwritten North-South power rotation arrangement. The advocacy group argued that such an ambition could severely undermine national cohesion by disrupting the informal political pact that has governed the distribution of executive power between the country's northern and southern regions.

Protecting The North-South Power Rotation Pact

The CNDS explicitly urged Nigerians across all regions to reject Atiku's candidacy, emphasizing that the South must be allowed to complete its full eight-year presidential tenure before power rotates back to the North in 2031. In a formal statement released by its Convener, Emeka Johnson, the organization stated that Nigeria's democratic stability since the return to civilian rule in 1999 has been largely sustained by this informal understanding between the North and the South. They argued that respecting power rotation is essential to ensuring fairness in the distribution of political leadership and maintaining social harmony.

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Emeka Johnson highlighted that the North held the presidency for a complete eight-year cycle through the late President Muhammadu Buhari, who served from 2015 to 2023. He noted that any attempt to cut short the current South's turn before it completes the same eight-year cycle constitutes a direct breach of that political bargain. According to Johnson, Atiku's bid for the 2027 election represents exactly such an attempt to interrupt the established rotational sequence. He asserted that the nation is held together by trust rather than force, and that fairness dictates each region deserves an equal eight-year period in office.

Accusations Of Hypocrisy Against Atiku Abubakar

The group accused Atiku of hypocrisy, pointing out that he has publicly disputed the widely held view that the presidency should remain in the South in 2027. Emeka Johnson recalled that he personally wrote to the National Assembly in 2024 proposing a single six-year rotational presidency between the North and South. Furthermore, Johnson stated that he now promises to make rotation a constitutional provision if he is elected. However, the CNDS observed that Atiku has refused to respect rotation in practice, despite his stated advocacy for the principle.

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Emeka Johnson stated that a leader who preaches rotation for others while breaking it for himself cannot be trusted to defend it once in office. He emphasized that leadership of a nation with over 200 million people and hundreds of ethnic groups requires a person who practices what they preach. The CNDS argued that Atiku is asking Nigerians to tear up the very agreement that has kept the country at peace, simply because his personal ambition cannot wait for the designated timeframe.

Political Fallout And Regional Calls For Restraint

The CNDS observed that voices across the political divide have openly urged Atiku to allow the South to complete its tenure for the sake of orderly and peaceful transition. These calls include statements from the South-West caucus of his former party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), as well as prominent northern figures. All these stakeholders have suggested that power should return to the North in 2031 to ensure stability. The group stated that Atiku's refusal to heed these calls demonstrates that he places personal ambition above national cohesion.

Emeka Johnson stressed that the zoning dispute surrounding Atiku's 2023 candidacy had already split his former party and weakened the opposition. He warned that repeating the same mistake on a national scale in 2027 could inflame regional resentment at a time when the country urgently needs calm. The CNDS called on citizens in both the North and the South to protect the rotation principle with their votes. They urged all leaders to show that the gentleman's agreement stands firm against individual political desires.

Path To 2031 And Democratic Sustainability

The organization asserted that the surest path to a northern presidency in 2031 is to keep faith with the South in 2027. Emeka Johnson concluded that democratic sustainability means respecting the rules that keep the country together, whether written or unwritten. On that specific test, he stated that Atiku Abubakar fails. He declared that Nigerians should reject him to preserve the nation's fragile peace. Johnson reiterated that when one region has had eight years, fairness demands the other region also gets eight years to govern.