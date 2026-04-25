Climate Change Increasingly Disrupting Elections Worldwide

A new report reveals a significant rise in election disruptions due to climate-related disasters, impacting democratic processes across the globe. The study highlights the need for proactive measures to safeguard elections against the growing threat of floods, wildfires, and extreme weather.

The escalating impacts of climate change are now demonstrably interfering with the fundamental process of elections worldwide, according to a comprehensive new report released by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA).

The report, titled ‘Managing Natural Hazards and Climate Risks in Elections’, details a significant increase in election disruptions caused by floods, wildfires, extreme heat, and other climate-related disasters. Between 2006 and 2025, at least 94 election events across 52 countries experienced interference from natural hazards, a figure that underscores the growing vulnerability of democratic processes to a changing climate.

The 2024 global election cycle alone saw 23 elections in 18 countries – including Nigeria, Kenya, Senegal, and the United States – directly impacted by adverse weather conditions. This trend is not expected to abate; the report warns that the number of natural hazards has tripled in the last four decades, and as climate risks intensify, elections will face increasingly frequent and severe disruptions.

The report meticulously outlines how these disruptions manifest across the entire electoral cycle, from the initial stages of campaigning to the crucial moments of voting and the subsequent collation of results. The impact isn’t merely logistical; it can directly influence electoral outcomes. The case of Mozambique’s 2019 election serves as a stark example.

Cyclone Idai caused widespread displacement of voters and significant damage to infrastructure, ultimately affecting the results of the presidential election and the allocation of legislative and provincial seats. Similarly, in Senegal’s 2024 parliamentary elections, severe flooding necessitated emergency assistance for election observers simply to reach polling stations. Beyond dramatic events like cyclones and floods, the report highlights a more insidious and growing threat: extreme heat.

At least 10 elections since 2022 have been affected by unusually high temperatures, with instances of voting machines malfunctioning due to the heat in the Philippines during a general election. These examples demonstrate that climate change isn’t a future threat to elections; it’s a present reality. The report emphasizes that election management bodies (EMBs) have always had to contend with natural hazards, but the scale and frequency of these events are now exceeding traditional coping mechanisms.

The report’s authors, including Sarah Birch, a professor of politics at King’s College London, suggest proactive measures to mitigate these risks. Adjusting election timelines to avoid periods of predictable climate hazards is one key recommendation. Birch points to the United States as a case study, noting that November elections often coincide with hurricane season. She argues that EMBs should consider alterations to election schedules to minimize the likelihood of disruption from short-lived disasters.

However, timeline adjustments are just one piece of the puzzle. The report strongly advocates for enhanced collaboration between electoral bodies, meteorological agencies, and disaster response organizations. This collaboration is crucial for early warning systems, preparedness planning, and effective response during climate-related emergencies. Strengthening resilience against climate-related disruptions isn’t just about protecting the integrity of elections; it’s about safeguarding the credibility and stability of democratic institutions globally.

The report concludes that a proactive and coordinated approach is essential to ensure that climate change doesn’t erode the foundations of democracy worldwide. Failure to address these challenges could lead to decreased voter participation, contested election results, and ultimately, a weakening of democratic governance





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