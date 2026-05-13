Cleric Applauds Oyo State Governor's Efforts, Calls for Development Equality

The cleric commended Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde for his efforts in promoting growth and development in Oyo State, praising notable improvements in parts of Ibadan. However, he also expressed concern about developmental gaps in communities outside of the capital city and appealed for local government independence and timely fund release.

The cleric praised Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, for his commitment to progress and development in Oyo State , highlighting improvements in transportation, commerce, and overall outlook in Ibadan.

He expressed concern about developmental gaps in communities like Afijio council, where streets and essential amenities like water remain unaddressed. Familoni emphasized the need for local government independence and timely release of funds for rural development and community-based governance. He appealed for balanced development and reminded the Governor of his moral responsibility and equitable leadership





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Oyo State Development Communes Balcony Independence

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