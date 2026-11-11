CleanAce Wins Global Textile Cleaning Award, Plans Healthcare Laundry Training in Nigeria

CleanAce Drycleaners tops the Retail Textile Cleaning category at CINET 2026, becoming Africa's first finalist. The Lagos‑based firm will use the accolade to launch professional laundry training for hospitals, aiming to boost hygiene and safety across the nation.

CleanAce Drycleaners, a Lagos‑based laundry chain, secured the second‑highest global ranking in the Retail Textile Cleaning BIG category at the CINET Global Best Practices Awards 2026 held in Milan, Italy, on 22 and 23 October. The company's score of 83.63 out of 100 placed it just six points behind the category leader and marked it as the sole African finalist, outranking brands from India, Malaysia, the Netherlands, France, Canada and the United States. The win comes with a Country Best Practices Award 2026 for Nigeria, an Entrepreneurship Award 2026 and a CINET Special Award 2026 for Corporate Social Responsibility.

Ranking and Recognition Details

Over 80 companies from 23 countries were nominated for the Oscars‑in‑textile award, and an independent international jury evaluated each entrant. CleanAce was the only African competitor to reach the top tier, and its 83.63 score was the highest on the continent. The organisation's board presented the special CSR award, acknowledging the company's community‑focused initiatives and environmental stewardship.

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Strategic Response: Healthcare Laundry Training

Co‑Founder and Group Chief Executive Officer, the unnamed Nigerian leader, announced plans to channel the award into a nationwide professional textile care training program focused on hospitality, medical laundry and infection control. The training will aim to elevate hygiene and safety standards across Nigeria's healthcare system, with curriculum aligned to world‑class textile care principles and sustainability practices. The CEO highlighted the need to address persistent challenges in hospitals, such as unreliable electricity, costly diesel, water treatment difficulties and a shortage of trained technicians.

Industry Impact and Future Projects

CleanAce has already built a reputation as Africa's first ISO 9001:2015‑certified drycleaner by consistently delivering service one garment at a time. The firm's social responsibility efforts include the "Clothe the Needy" initiative, which provides clean clothing to beneficiaries, and the ongoing training of more than 50,000 entrepreneurs through monthly masterclasses sponsored by LG Electronics. In 2026, the company trained 30 additional persons with hearing impairment and aims to train 360 people with disabilities in 2027, treating inclusion as opportunity rather than charity.

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Role in National Textile Care Development

As Chairman of the Fabricare Professionals and Drycleaners Association (FPDA), the CEO spearheads industry‑wide initiatives such as national occupational standards, the CleanShow Africa event, and a survey of 235 operators whose findings feed into CINET's Africa Report. The company's broader ambition, dubbed Project Light Up Africa, seeks to lay the groundwork for a continental textile care industry rather than merely expand its own business footprint.

Anticipated Outcomes

The award‑backed training programme is expected to improve hygiene outcomes in Nigerian clinics and hospitals, reduce infection rates, and create new employment pathways for technicians and entrepreneurs. CleanAce also plans to leverage its partnership with LG Electronics and other industry stakeholders to sustain the programme until 2027 and beyond, ensuring the long‑term growth of a professional textile care ecosystem across Africa.