Clashes Over Vote-Buying Allegations Disrupt Ekiti Governorship Polling

A confrontation broke out at a polling unit in Ilawe Ekiti during the state's governorship election, with ADC candidate Dare Bejide accusing APC supporters of attempting to distribute money. The altercation left one person injured and highlighted persistent challenges of vote buying and electoral violence in Nigeria's democratic process.

During the ongoing governorship election in Ekiti State, a tense confrontation erupted at Polling Unit 4 in Ward 2, Ilawe Ekiti, between supporters of the All Progressives Congress ( APC ) and the African Democratic Congress ( ADC ).

The incident was sparked by allegations of vote buying, with ADC candidate Dare Bejide, who cast his vote at the unit, claiming that politicians arrived with a large sum of money intended for distribution. He stated that an APC chieftain arrived in a Toyota Jeep near the polling unit carrying the money, leading to a physical altercation. The fracas resulted in one ADC supporter sustaining a head injury and being rushed to a hospital.

Bejide described how his team intercepted a woman carrying the money in a sack, after which the council chairman was called to intervene. He alleged that his aide was beaten by security personnel associated with the APC group. Despite the chaos, Bejide praised INEC officials for their diligent conduct of the election, noting that the presence of the press helped calm the situation.

The broader electoral environment has also been marked by reports of elderly voters facing difficulties with the BVAS authentication device, highlighting ongoing challenges in the conduct of elections in Nigeria. The incident underscores the persistent issue of vote buying and electoral violence, which continue to threaten the integrity of democratic processes in the country. Security agencies and electoral bodies must intensify efforts to prevent such acts and ensure a level playing field for all candidates.

Public trust in the electoral system depends on transparent and peaceful elections, free from monetary inducement and intimidation. The events in Ekiti serve as a stark reminder of the work still needed to achieve credible elections in Nigeria. As the 2026 general elections approach, stakeholders must address systemic weaknesses, including voter education, technological reliability, and the enforcement of laws against electoral malpractice.

The role of the media in exposing these irregularities remains vital, as does the commitment of political actors to respect democratic norms. Ultimately, sustainable democratic development requires collective responsibility from government, political parties, civil society, and the electorate to uphold the sanctity of the vote





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