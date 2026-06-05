CLADI Urges DSS to Investigate Lawmakers over Alleged Financial Inducements

The Centre for Legislative Accountability and Democratic Integrity (CLADI) has petitioned the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate lawmakers over allegations of financial inducements in the election of the House of Representatives Minority Leader.

The Centre for Legislative Accountability and Democratic Integrity ( CLADI ) has urged the Department of State Services ( DSS ) to investigate Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere and other lawmakers over allegations that they received financial inducements to influence the election of the House of Representatives Minority Leader.

In a petition dated June 5, 2026, and addressed to the DSS, CLADI expressed serious concern over reports claiming that some opposition lawmakers were offered $50,000 each to support a particular candidate for the minority leadership position. The petition, signed by CLADI's National President, Dr. Usman Ibrahim Abdullahi, and National Secretary, Barrister Chika Nwafor, described the alleged inducements as a grave threat to the integrity of the National Assembly and Nigeria's democratic process. The call follows the emergence of Hon.

Ikenga Ugochinyere, who represents Ideato Federal Constituency in Imo State, as the preferred candidate of a majority of opposition lawmakers after the resignation of former Minority Leader Hon. Kingsley Chinda. CLADI warned that if left unaddressed, the allegations could further erode public confidence in the legislature.

The National Assembly occupies a sacred position in our constitutional democracy, any suggestion that principal officers of the parliament are being produced through financial inducement rather than democratic consensus represents a direct assault on the integrity of the legislature and must be thoroughly investigated. The group called on the DSS to determine whether money actually exchanged hands during consultations and endorsements for minority leadership positions.

We are compelled to bring this matter to your attention because of widespread reports alleging that substantial sums of foreign currency $50,000 were offered to lawmakers to secure their signatures and support. CLADI emphasised that Nigerians deserve clarity on whether the endorsements were based on genuine conviction or influenced by monetary considerations.

The organisation urged the DSS to examine bank transactions, communication records, and other relevant evidence to verify the claims, and to prosecute anyone found culpable, irrespective of their political status. No individual should be allowed to compromise the credibility of the House of Representatives, if public officers exchanged money to influence the emergence of parliamentary leaders, such conduct amounts to a betrayal of the electorate and an affront to democratic values.

CLADI cautioned that failure to investigate could set a dangerous precedent, turning leadership positions in democratic institutions into commodities for the highest bidder





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CLADI DSS Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere House Of Representatives Minority Leader Financial Inducements

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