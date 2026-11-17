Chief Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun swore in 12 new Court of Appeal Justices in Abuja and urged them to uphold judicial independence, embrace collective decision-making and resist political, financial, social and personal pressures.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has sworn in 12 newly appointed Justices of the Court of Appeal and charged them to uphold judicial independence, demonstrate integrity and embrace collective decision-making without sacrificing their individual judicial convictions.

CJN Warns New Justices On Independence

The ceremony took place on Tuesday at the Supreme Court complex in Abuja. The CJN told the new appellate justices that the Court of Appeal occupies a central position in the administration of justice and in national development. Kekere-Ekun warned the justices to guard their judicial independence against political, financial, social and personal pressures, including those that may arise through professional familiarity or established relationships.

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She said, Your judicial independence must be guarded against political, financial, social and personal pressures, including those that may arise through professional familiarity or established relationships. The CJN explained that unlike their previous roles, where most served as sole presiding judges, the new justices would now sit in panels, deliberate collectively and reach decisions through judicial engagement with colleagues.

She urged them to embrace teamwork, intellectual openness and mutual respect, while remaining willing to reconsider their positions when presented with convincing legal arguments. Kekere-Ekun stressed that collegiality must not undermine individual judicial independence, insisting that every justice remained personally responsible for his or her judicial opinions. She said, Where, after careful consideration, your view differs from that of the majority, you must have the courage to maintain and express it with clarity, restraint and respect.

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She described well-reasoned dissenting judgments as legitimate features of appellate adjudication and said they could contribute to the development or reconsideration of the law. The CJN also warned that public approval must not determine judicial decisions, just as criticism should not discourage judges from reaching decisions required by the law. She said, My Lords, judicial office is increasingly exercised in an environment in which decisions are subjected to immediate public commentary.

Public Approval Must Not Influence Judgments

You must remain conscious of this reality without allowing it to influence your adjudicatory responsibilities. Public approval must not be the basis for you to depart from the law, just as criticism must not deter you from reaching a decision that your conscience and the law require, she said. On the responsibilities of the Court of Appeal, Kekere-Ekun said its decisions had far-reaching implications for the administration of justice, providing guidance to lower courts, legal practitioners, public institutions and citizens.

She charged the justices to approach appeals with discipline, carefully examining records of proceedings, findings of lower courts and the legal basis for appellate intervention. She cautioned them against interfering with findings of fact without sufficient justification, especially in cases where the appellate court had not had the opportunity to observe witnesses. She also warned them against treating appeals as opportunities to rehear cases merely because they might have reached different conclusions from the lower courts.

She said, An appeal is not an invitation to rehear a case simply because another judicial officer might have reached a different conclusion. Kekere-Ekun reminded the justices that differences in judicial opinions must not degenerate into personal disagreements, adding that the strength of an appellate court depended on the quality of its reasoning rather than an artificial appearance of unanimity.

The CJN noted that the new justices brought valuable judicial experience from different parts of the country and jurisdictions, saying the diversity of their professional backgrounds would enrich the Court of Appeal. She urged them to commit themselves to continuous judicial education, particularly in emerging areas such as digital commerce, data protection, intellectual property, financial regulation and labour relations.

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Judges Use Technology With Discernment

She also highlighted the growing influence of artificial intelligence on legal research and information management, advising judicial officers to exercise discernment when using technology. According to her, technology could assist legal research and the organisation of judicial work, but legal authorities must be independently verified and judicial decisions must remain the product of the judges considered judgment.

She emphasised that confidentiality and the ethical obligations of judicial office must not be compromised and reminded the appointees that the dignity of judicial office depended on their conduct. She said, Integrity must be evident not only in the judgments you deliver but also in your daily choices, professional relationships and exercise of judicial authority.

She added that the authority of the Court of Appeal would be strengthened by the quality of its deliberations, the soundness of its judgments and the conduct of its justices. The 12 new justices are Yakubu Abdulhammeed Mohammed, Monisola Oluwatoyin Abodunde, Raphael Ajuwa, Elias Ojie Abua, Mbalamen Jennifer Ijohor, Sabiu Bala Shuaibu, James Kolawole Omotosho, Emeka Nwite, Dauda Njane Buba, Sanusi Kado, Enikuomehin Ademola and Julcit Veronica Dadom.

New Justices Drawn From Various Courts

The justices were drawn from various courts, including the High Courts of Gombe, Bayelsa, Cross River, Benue, Kebbi, Taraba and Ondo states, the Federal High Court, the National Industrial Court of Nigeria and the Customary Courts of Appeal of Ekiti and Plateau states. The National Judicial Council had recommended their appointment following its 111th meeting held on May 13, 2026, under the chairmanship of the CJN.

The council said the appointments were intended to fill vacancies arising from the elevation and retirement of judicial officers and to strengthen the capacity of the courts for effective justice delivery.