Chief Justice of Nigeria Kudirat Kekere-Ekun emphasizes the critical importance of senior lawyers documenting their professional experiences to guide the next generation.

Chief Justice of Nigeria Kudirat Kekere-Ekun has issued a strong appeal to senior legal practitioners to formally document their professional experiences, arguing that such records are essential for preserving institutional knowledge and guiding the next generation of lawyers. She emphasized that undocumented experience remains a personal achievement, whereas documented knowledge becomes a collective inheritance for the entire legal profession.

CJN Highlights Legacy of Senior Lawyers

Kudirat Kekere-Ekun delivered these remarks on Friday while presiding over the public presentation of six books authored by or dedicated to Kemi Pinheiro, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria. The event took place at the Civic Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos, serving as a platform to celebrate Pinheiro's extensive contributions to legal scholarship and practice.

Also read Carlos Alcaraz Captures ATP Finals Title with Victory Over Alexander Zverev

The Chief Justice stressed that the act of writing and publishing serves as a vital bridge between seasoned professionals and emerging lawyers. She noted that younger practitioners often face uncertainties and challenges that are rarely captured in formal law reports or institutional records. By documenting their careers, senior lawyers provide a roadmap that helps newer generations understand the perseverance required for a successful legal career.

Analysis of Published Legal Works

The six publications unveiled during the ceremony cover a wide spectrum of legal disciplines, including arbitration, insolvency, criminal litigation, legal practice, and contemporary jurisprudence. Kudirat Kekere-Ekun described these works as significant contributions because they successfully combine doctrinal analysis with practical, real-world experience. The collection includes four books authored directly by Kemi Pinheiro and two tribute volumes that honor her career spanning nearly four decades.

Advertisement

Among the authored works, Defining Moments: Chronicles of a Silk stands out as a personal account of Pinheiro's experiences. It details the encounters, challenges, and defining moments that shaped her journey at the Bar. Another key text, Strategies in Criminal Trial - A Practitioner's Guide, offers comprehensive coverage of arraignment, bail, confessional statements, and electronic evidence. The Chief Justice highlighted its timely examination of emerging issues, such as the use of electronic evidence in the age of artificial intelligence, as particularly beneficial for both experienced and young lawyers.

Impact of Arbitration and Insolvency Texts

Kudirat Kekere-Ekun also drew attention to the practical utility of Insolvency Law in Nigeria: Practice and Procedure. She explained that the book's examination of corporate rescue, restructuring, and administration is highly relevant under the Companies and Allied Matters Act 2020. Preserving viable businesses, she argued, serves the interests of creditors, employees, investors, and the wider economy far better than immediate liquidation.

Similarly, the book Arbitration Law and Practice in Nigeria was praised for its detailed analysis of the framework established by the Arbitration and Mediation Act 2023. The Chief Justice noted that its practical treatment of arbitration agreements and the recognition and enforcement of awards makes it an indispensable resource for practitioners involved in commercial dispute resolution. These texts aim to make complex legal knowledge more accessible to all involved in the administration of justice.

Dignitaries and Future Legal Dialogue

The launch event was attended by several high-profile legal and political figures, including the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila. Also present were Justice Habeeb Abiru of the Supreme Court, Yargata Nimpar, the Presiding Justice of the Lagos Division of the Court of Appeal, and Kazeem Alogba, the Chief Judge of Lagos State. Lawal Pedro, SAN, the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice for Lagos State, alongside other judges, witnessed the occasion.

Advertisement

Kudirat Kekere-Ekun encouraged younger lawyers to view these publications not merely as additions to their libraries, but as invitations to deeper reading, critical thinking, and serious professional development. She concluded that a book presentation is a space for dialogue where authors offer thoughts and experiences for readers to question and learn from. She congratulated Kemi Pinheiro on translating her professional journey into literature that educates and inspires, calling it a legacy of lasting value.