CJN Kekere-Ekun Swears In 375 Election Tribunal Judges Ahead Of 2027

Chief Justice of Nigeria Kudirat Kekere-Ekun has sworn in 375 judges for Election Petition Tribunals ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning them against political interference and urging impartial adjudication of disputes.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, has sworn in 375 judges to serve on Election Petition Tribunals ahead of the 2027 general elections, warning them to resist political pressure and intimidation.

CJN Sworns In Election Petition Judges

The inauguration took place on Monday at the Body of Benchers Complex in Abuja, during an event that also featured the launch of the second edition of the Judicial Electoral Manual and a specialised capacity-building workshop for judicial officers. The CJN urged the judges to uphold their oaths of office and administer justice without fear or favour as the country prepares for another electoral cycle.

Also read 2027: Nigeria deploys 375 judges for post-election disputes

She stressed that statutory and constitutional timelines governing election petitions left no room for trial delays or poor case management. Kekere-Ekun called on legal practitioners, political parties, media organisations and members of the public to desist from unethical practices, abuse of ex parte applications and online campaigns aimed at prejudging cases or intimidating judicial officers. Emphasising collective responsibility in protecting democracy, she said the Independent National Electoral Commission, security agencies and the legal profession must perform their statutory responsibilities conscientiously.

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She maintained that the judiciary's responsibility was to resolve electoral disputes strictly in accordance with the law and available evidence. The CJN also confirmed that the presidential and National Assembly elections would hold on January 16, 2027, while governorship and State Houses of Assembly elections were scheduled for February 6, 2027.

Speaking at the ceremony, President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, described the inauguration as an important institutional preparation for the judicial responsibilities that would follow the elections. She said the credibility of Nigeria's democratic process depended not only on the conduct of elections but also on the availability of impartial and efficient mechanisms for resolving disputes arising from them.

"This gathering is more than a ceremonial event; it is an important institutional preparation for one of the most consequential responsibilities entrusted to the judiciary," she said. "The credibility of democracy depends not only on the conduct of elections but also on the existence of impartial, effective, and timely mechanisms for resolving electoral disputes. Through the fair determination of such disputes, the Judiciary safeguards the people's mandate, upholds constitutional supremacy and sustains public confidence in democratic governance.

" Dongban-Mensem further reminded the judges that their conduct and decisions would attract considerable public scrutiny. She disclosed that the 375 judicial officers were drawn from different courts and judicial institutions across the country, with 138 having previously served on election tribunals and 237 appointed for the first time.

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Legal Framework For Election Tribunals

The legal framework for the tribunals is provided under Section 285(1) and (2) of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, which provides for the establishment of tribunals to determine disputes arising from National and State Houses of Assembly elections, as well as governorship elections. Similarly, Section 134(3)(a) and (b) of the Electoral Act, 2026, outlines provisions relating to the constitution of the tribunals and the opening of their registries.

Meanwhile, INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, stressed the importance of cooperation between the electoral body and the Judiciary in ensuring credible elections and resolving disputes that may arise from the process. Speaking at the three-day workshop for justices and tribunal members in Abuja, Amupitan described election petition tribunals as critical constitutional institutions for managing post-election disagreements and sustaining public confidence in democratic governance.

Digital Threats To Electoral Litigation

He also drew attention to emerging challenges in electoral litigation, particularly the growing influence of digital technology and misinformation. While acknowledging the role of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System and the INEC Result Viewing Portal in promoting transparency, the INEC chairman said judicial officers must be prepared to address emerging digital threats, including artificial intelligence-generated deepfakes, which could complicate the adjudication of election disputes.

The workshop and inauguration come ahead of the 2027 general elections, with election petition tribunals expected to adjudicate disputes arising from the polls.