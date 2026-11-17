Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun swore in 12 new Court of Appeal Justices in Abuja, urging them to decide cases according to the law and their conscience. The new justices came from High Courts across several states and other federal courts.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, on Monday in Abuja swore in 12 new Justices of the Court of Appeal, charging them to decide cases according to relevant laws and their individual conscience to sustain and enhance the integrity of the judiciary.

She urged the new justices to dispense justice without being unduly influenced by seniority, reputation, personal affinity or the desire for unanimity. The new Court of Appeal Justices are drawn from the High Courts of Gombe, Bayelsa, Cross River, Benue, Kebbi, Taraba and Ondo States. Others served at the Federal High Court, the National Industrial Court of Nigeria and the Customary Courts of Appeal of Ekiti and Plateau States.

Also read CJN Kekere-Ekun Swears In 12 Court Of Appeal Justices, Warns Against Political And Social Pressures

New Court of Appeal Justices Sworn In

Kekere-Ekun said judicial office is increasingly exercised in an environment in which decisions are subjected to immediate public commentary. She said the new justices must remain conscious of that reality without allowing it to influence their adjudicatory responsibilities. She said: Public approval must not be the basis for you to depart from the law, just as criticism must not deter you from reaching a decision that your conscience and the law require.

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Your judicial independence must be guarded against political, financial, social and personal pressures, including those that may arise through professional familiarity or established relationships. She added: Conduct yourselves in a manner that leaves no reasonable basis for doubt about your impartiality. The diversity of your professional backgrounds should also enrich the work of the Court. Your experience in different jurisdictions will provide valuable insights into the legal and social realities of our country.

She said: Bring that experience to your deliberations, but always subject it to the common discipline of constitutional adjudication. The law must be applied consistently, fairly and without prejudice. She encouraged the justices to remain committed to continuing judicial education. She noted that the legal landscape is constantly evolving, with developments in digital commerce, data protection, intellectual property, financial regulation, labour relations and other emerging fields.

She said artificial intelligence is also changing the way legal information is generated and accessed. She said: Today marks an important transition in your judicial careers. By the oaths you have just taken, you assume the responsibilities of Justices of the Court of Appeal, an institution whose work is central to the administration of justice and the development of our jurisprudence. I congratulate each of you on this elevation and welcome you to this new phase of judicial service.

She said the appointments bring together judicial experience from different parts of the country and from courts with distinct jurisdictions and responsibilities. She said this breadth of experience is valuable, bringing to the Court of Appeal different professional perspectives shaped by varied jurisdictions, legal traditions and the practical realities of adjudication across the federation. She said each of the justices had spent years discharging judicial responsibilities and developing the experience and temperament required for the office.

Appellate Judiciary and Legal Evolution

She said their elevation recognises that service while placing before them a new set of demands. She said the experience they bring will serve them well, but the transition to an appellate court requires an appreciation of a different mode of adjudication.

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In the courts from which most were elevated, they ordinarily exercised jurisdiction as the sole presiding judge, heard the parties, controlled proceedings, evaluated the evidence, resolved the issues and delivered decisions in the exercise of their individual judicial authority. She said at the Court of Appeal, they will sit with other Justices in panels, deliberate collectively and arrive at decisions through a process of judicial engagement.

This calls for teamwork, a willingness to engage with the views of colleagues, test initial conclusions and consider issues from perspectives that may differ from their own. The effectiveness of a collegiate court depends on the quality of this engagement. She encouraged them to approach panel conferences through preparation with intellectual openness and mutual respect. Listen attentively, contribute meaningfully and be prepared to reconsider a position where the arguments persuade you to do so.

Collegial Decision Making at Court of Appeal

The ability to listen and reflect is a mark of judicial maturity. Seek guidance from your more experienced colleagues on the appellate Bench. She said the justices are called upon to promote consistency in the application of the law, clarify legal principles, correct errors where necessary and contribute to the coherent development of jurisprudence. This requires a disciplined and principled approach to appellate adjudication.

She said an appeal is not an invitation to rehear a case simply because another judicial officer might have reached a different conclusion. You must identify the complaints properly raised, examine the record of proceedings, consider the findings and reasoning of the court below, and determine whether the law justifies appellate intervention.

She said particular care is required when reviewing findings of fact and the evaluation of evidence, especially where the appellate court has not had the opportunity to observe the witnesses. The task is to correct errors where they are established, while respecting findings that are properly supported by the evidence and the applicable law. I urge you to give equal attention to the quality and clarity of your judgments.