Center for Journalism Investigation and Development recognizes outstanding student journalists at the 2026 Alfred Opubor Next-Gen Awards for Campus Journalism, highlighting key winners across six investigative categories.

The Center for Journalism Investigation and Development ( CJID) has officially recognized outstanding student journalists at the 2026 Alfred Opubor Next-Gen Awards for Campus Journalism. This prestigious ceremony served as the concluding event for the Media and Development Conference (MDC) 2026, which took place on Wednesday. The organization presented cash prizes and honors to recipients who demonstrated exceptional commitment to public-interest journalism, accountability, and the amplification of underrepresented voices.

Winners Announced in Investigative and Health Categories

Yisau Babatunde secured the top prize in the Investigative Journalism category for his comprehensive report titled How Farm Destruction Threatens Food Production in Nasarawa. His investigation highlighted critical agricultural challenges affecting local food security. Habeeb Olokooba was named the first runner-up in the same category, presenting an exposé on How Online Platform Slipcraft Helps Scammers Fake Transfers, Generate Fraudulent Receipts, which exposed digital fraud mechanisms.

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In the Health Reporting category, Muheeb Mashood emerged as the winner with his investigation titled The Unsafe Water Sources Serving Humans and Animals in Sokoto Communities. His work documented the health risks posed by contaminated water infrastructure in the region. Kamaldeen Luqman took the first runner-up position with his report Seven Injections, No Diagnosis: How Fear of Delay Pushes UDUS Students Into Unsafe Medical Care, shedding light on healthcare disparities among students.

Campus Affairs and Data Journalism Leaders Recognized

Muhammed Akindele won the Campus Affairs category for his report Inside UDUS Where Breads With No Verifiable NAFDAC Registration Are Sold to Students. His investigation revealed food safety violations within the university campus. Yisau Babatunde was also recognized as the first runner-up in this category with a separate report titled Millions in Student Sports Fees Fail to Stop University Facilities from Collapsing-A UDUS Report, which detailed infrastructure neglect.

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Abdullateef Sebiotimo claimed the Data Journalism category with his report How UDUS Students Miss Global Opportunities Over Poor Student Email Access. His data-driven analysis connected digital exclusion to missed academic and professional prospects. Abdulrasaq Kamaldeen was named first runner-up for his report Inside Nigeria's Banking Fraud Crisis: How Unsuspecting Customers Are Scammed, providing insights into broader financial security issues.

Community Reporting and Inclusion Awards Presented

Ayodele Aduwo won the Community Reporting category with his report How Oyo Govt's Neglect Leaves Ayegun Community With Empty Schools, Unsafe Roads, Blackout. His work documented the systemic infrastructure failures affecting the Ayegun community. Shero Abbas served as the first runner-up, presenting The Abandoned Highway Project That Arms Bandits and Drives Away Contractors in Kwara North, which linked infrastructure decay to security concerns.

Habeeb Olokooba won the Inclusion category with his report The Deadly Trend: How Nigerian Influencers Fuel Ethnic Stereotypes Online. His analysis explored the societal impact of digital media on ethnic relations. Maryam Umar was named the first runner-up in this category for her report How Malnutrition, Child Labour Threaten Sokoto Girls' Future, highlighting vulnerable demographics.

Judges Praise Northern Entries and Rigorous Criteria

Oge Udegbunam, the head of the five-panel judges, stated that the entries this year were highly competitive, making the selection process difficult across all six categories. The jury included Ibrahim Adeyemi, Editor of Investigations at HumAngle; Kunle Adebajo, Editor of the African Academy for Open Source Investigations at Code for Africa; Adejumo Kabir, a senior researcher at Good Governance Africa; and Iretomiwa Dele-Yusuff, a former Project Officer of the Campus Reporter Project.

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Ms. Udegbunam explained that judges assessed entries independently using criteria such as accuracy, fairness, originality, innovation, research, storytelling, writing quality, public impact, ethical standards, timeliness, and the use of data and multimedia. She noted that the strongest entries combined original reporting with credible evidence and clear storytelling. Notably, she observed that entries from tertiary institutions in northern Nigeria were generally stronger than those from southern institutions, a distinction specific to the assessed entries.