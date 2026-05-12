Civilian-Led Protction in South Kivu: Bridging Gaps Amid Peacekeeping Withdrawals

A closer look at how local communities in South Kivu, DRC, are filling security gaps left by UN peacekeeping reductions through unarmed civilian protection and early warning networks.

In the volatile region of South Kivu , the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has faced significant challenges in civilian protection following the partial withdrawal of UN peacekeeping forces.

The security vacuum left by the reduction of MONUSCO troops, from 13,500 to 11,500 in recent years, has exposed communities to heightened risks, including abductions, executions, and sexual violence. According to reports, the fall of Uvira in December 2025 saw a surge in grave human rights abuses, displacing over 5 million people internally, with South Kivu accounting for a significant portion of the displaced population. Smaller numbers of refugees sought safety in neighboring Rwanda and Burundi, fleeing the escalating violence.

Despite the UN Security Council's renewal of MONUSCO’s mandate under Resolution 2808, which emphasizes civilian protection, the effectiveness of peacekeeping efforts has been hampered by logistical constraints and operational limitations imposed by armed groups. Amid these challenges, local communities have stepped up to fill the protection gaps through unarmed civilian initiatives and community-based early warning systems.

These informal networks, including peace committees and women-led trader groups, have proven vital in managing tensions, sharing timely information on safe passage, and negotiating ceasefires to prevent mass displacement. For instance, in areas like Kalehe and Walungu, women traders use WhatsApp groups to coordinate real-time updates on market safety, resulting in fewer incidents of harassment and violence against civilians.

However, these civilian-led efforts face significant obstacles, including under-resourcing, fragmentation, and weak institutional support. Moreover, their contributions often go unrecognized at higher levels of decision-making, limiting their overall impact. There are concerns that community-based mechanisms could be co-opted by political or armed actors, undermining their neutrality. To enhance the effectiveness of civilian protection, MONUSCO and other international actors must integrate local knowledge and unarmed monitors into broader peacekeeping strategies.

By incorporating community-led early warning systems into ceasefire monitoring processes, such as the ICGLR’s EJVM+, officials can gain deeper insights into local security dynamics. While this approach does not absolve governments of their responsibility to protect civilians, it does provide a crucial layer of local agency in a conflict where top-down solutions have repeatedly fallen short





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MONUSCO UN Peacekeeping Civilian Protection South Kivu Democratic Republic Of The Congo

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