Civil society warns that limited activism threatens Nigeria's democratic future ahead of 2027 elections

Abuja civil society forum stresses continuous citizen engagement, access to information and voter registration as essential to preserving Nigeria's constitutional democracy before the 2027 polls.

Civil society leaders and human rights defenders gathered in Abuja on Wednesday to issue a stark warning about the erosion of democratic practice in Nigeria if citizens limit their involvement to occasional protests and online commentary.

The event, co‑hosted by Hope Behind Bars Africa and Accountability Lab Nigeria, was billed as a joint intergenerational civil society dialogue on democratic resilience, civic participation and strategic coordination ahead of the 2027 general elections. Speakers highlighted that the Nigerian Constitution enshrines the people as the sovereign source of authority and obliges continuous citizen engagement in public affairs, not merely the act of voting on election day.

Tony Ojukwu, Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, speaking through his deputy Halilu Adamu, underscored that sections 14(2)(a) and 14(2)(c) of the Constitution explicitly call for public participation in governance and protect civic freedoms as non‑negotiable rights. He argued that democratic health depends on the ability of individuals to access information, contribute to policy formulation, and hold officials accountable through regular dialogue, voter education and peaceful participation before, during and after elections.

Ojukwu warned that without such sustained involvement, the promise of constitutional democracy remains hollow. Panelists including Solape Sounga of the Legislative Mentorship Initiative, Dayo Aiyetan of the International Centre for Investigative Reporting, Elizabeth Agbiti‑Douglas of the Nigerian Youth Forum and Grace Jerry of Inclusive Friends echoed these concerns, pointing to a climate of mistrust, voter apathy and insecurity that threatens the upcoming polls.

They identified a range of obstacles: intimidation, surveillance, electoral violence, the spread of misinformation, and misuse of personal data, all of which undermine confidence in the Independent National Electoral Commission and discourage participation. While acknowledging the impact of past youth movements such as the #EndSARS protests in shaping public discourse, the speakers stressed that protest alone cannot translate into lasting democratic change.

They noted that many protest participants lack Permanent Voter Cards, limiting their ability to influence outcomes through the ballot box. Consequently, the panel called for a strategic shift toward continuous civic engagement, urging citizens to verify information online, acquire their Permanent Voter Cards and focus on grassroots positions as well as national leadership.

The speakers concluded that the strength of Nigeria's democracy will be measured not only by the performance of its institutions but by the extent to which ordinary people are empowered to shape decisions that affect their daily lives. They appealed to youth, women and all segments of society to sustain the momentum of civic activism through policy advocacy, legislative monitoring and community organising, thereby ensuring that the democratic promise enshrined in the constitution becomes a lived reality for every Nigerian





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