Civil Society Organisation Raises Legal Questions Over INEC's Revised 2027 General Election Timetable

A civil society organisation (CSO), Itodo, has expressed concerns over the legal questions arising from the federal high court judgment nullifying portions of the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) revised timetable for the 2027 general election. The revised timetable set deadlines for political parties to submit their membership registers, conduct primaries, and apply for withdrawals and submit replacements for the election. However, the judgement held that INEC lacks the statutory powers to abridge timelines provided under the Electoral Act, 2026.

A civil society organisation (CSO), Itodo , says the legal questions arising from the federal high court judgment nullifying portions of the Independent National Electoral Commission's (INEC) revised timetable for the 2027 general election are 'not entirely straightforward'.

According to the revised timetable, all political parties were expected to submit their membership registers by May 10, conduct primaries to select candidates, and apply for withdrawals and submit replacements for the 2027 general election before the end of May. However, in a judgement delivered on Wednesday, Mohammed Umar, a federal high court judge, held that the electoral body lacks the statutory powers to abridge timelines provided under the Electoral Act, 2026.

The judge ruled that the powers granted to INEC under sections 29, 82 and 84(1) of the Electoral Act do not extend to determining timelines for party primaries. On the substitution and withdrawal of candidates, the court ruled that INEC cannot impose earlier deadlines than those stipulated by the law





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Civil Society Organisation Itodo Independent National Electoral Commission (INE Electoral Act 2026 Judgement Political Parties Submission Of Membership Registers Conduct Of Primaries Withdrawals And Submissions Of Replacements 2027 General Election Legal Questions Discretion Institutional Judgment Democratic Participation Compressed Timelines Last-Minute Amendments Logistical Pressures Advantaged Certain Political Actors Shrunk Political Space

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