Civil Society Organisation Commends Appointment of Ambassador Kayode Aree as Nigeria's Envoy to the United States

The National Leadership of Accredited Civil Society Organisations and Community-Based Organisations under the coordination of the Civil Society Organization on Community Advancement and Humanitarian Empowerment Initiative (CSCHEI) has commended the appointment of Ambassador Kayode Aree as Nigeria's Ambassador to the United States, describing the move as a strategic step towards strengthening bilateral relations between both countries.

The National Leadership of Accredited Civil Society Organisations and Community-Based Organisations under the coordination of the Civil Society Organization on Community Advancement and Humanitarian Empowerment Initiative (CSCHEI), a United Nations-recognised platform for accredited CSOs and CBOs in Nigeria, has commended the appointment of Ambassador Kayode Aree as Nigeria's Ambassador to the United States.

The organisation described the appointment as a strategic step towards strengthening bilateral relations between both countries. Aree, an experienced security, intelligence, and diplomatic figure, is expected to deepen Nigeria's diplomatic engagement with one of its key international partners. The group expressed confidence in Aree's credentials and professional reputation, stating that his experience and integrity would strengthen Nigeria's representation in Washington.

The development of this appointment could open fresh opportunities for engagement among U.S.-based international non-governmental organisations, development agencies, and accredited Nigerian civil society organisations. The civil society platform noted that Aree's official resumption and acceptance by U.S. President Donald Trump signalled a renewed focus on development-driven diplomacy between Nigeria and the United States





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Ambassador Kayode Aree Nigeria's Ambassador To The United States Strengthening Bilateral Relations Development-Driven Diplomacy Development Agencies International Non-Governmental Organisations Accredited Nigerian Civil Society Organisation

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