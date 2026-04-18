Civil Society Group Urges President Tinubu to Act on US Lawmaker's Report Regarding Defense Minister

A coalition of civil society organizations has called on President Bola Tinubu to consider a report by US Representative Kimberly Daniels, which reportedly recommends the redeployment of the Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, due to alleged concerns about his past dealings and suitability for the role. The group emphasized the importance of heeding international intelligence to bolster Nigeria's fight against terrorism.

The National Coalition Against Terrorism (NCAT), a prominent civil society organization, has formally appealed to President Bola Tinubu to take decisive action concerning a report authored by United States Representative Kimberly Daniels . This report, according to NCAT, suggests the redeployment of Bello Matawalle , the current Minister of State for Defence.

The US lawmaker's findings reportedly highlight significant concerns regarding Matawalle's continued tenure, citing a number of alleged red flags that warrant serious consideration in the context of Nigeria's ongoing security challenges. Marvin Ibe, the convener of NCAT, articulated the group's stance during a press conference held on Friday, stressing that Daniels’ intervention should not be dismissed but rather integrated into a comprehensive strategy for addressing national security issues. Ibe asserted that the US lawmaker's engagement signals a broader international apprehension about the current leadership within Nigeria's defense apparatus and the perceived confidence levels associated with it. The coalition's statement specifically referenced allegations and counter-allegations surrounding Minister Matawalle's alleged connections with bandit groups during his tenure as the executive Governor of Zamfara State. Ibe stated that NCAT fully endorses the assessment presented by Representative Kimberly Daniels, asserting that Matawalle has lost the confidence of the Nigerian populace. He quoted Daniels, who reportedly described the most potent form of terrorism as the presence of familiar enemies within the nation's borders. Consequently, NCAT declared its complete alignment with Daniels' position, issuing a direct call for the immediate dismissal or redeployment of Bello Matawalle from his ministerial portfolio at the Ministry of Defence. The group articulated a widespread sentiment that the public's trust in Matawalle has eroded due to his alleged past associations with bandits and a perceived lack of the necessary experience to effectively manage the complex responsibilities of Nigeria's Ministry of Defence. Ibe further emphasized the paramount importance of reinstating public trust in the nation's security institutions. He urged the federal government to proactively utilize intelligence and heed recommendations provided by international partners. The coalition views any dismissal of such a report by a Nigerian as a disservice, considering it a valuable source of intelligence capable of fundamentally altering the trajectory of the war against terrorism and potentially bringing an end to the ongoing acts of violence, which they characterized as a genocide. NCAT explicitly endorsed the entirety of Kimberly Daniels' report and implored President Tinubu to act swiftly to prevent further deterioration of the security situation. In addition to the specific call regarding Matawalle, the group also issued a broader appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging him to intensify efforts in tracking down and prosecuting individuals and entities financing terrorism. This, they believe, is a crucial step in deterring future acts of such malevolent activities. The organization's remarks come amidst reports indicating a decrease in Nigeria's external reserves by $1.37 billion over a six-week period, a financial development that the Central Bank Governor, Cardoso, has stated is not a cause for concern





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