City Boy Movement Disassociates from Adepoju Salako over Alleged US Fraud Conviction

The City Boy Movement has clarified that Mr. Adepoju Babatunde Salako is not a member and has never held any position within the organization, following reports linking him to the movement over an alleged fraud conviction in the United States. The group has described the claims as false, misleading, and politically motivated, and has urged the public to disregard any report linking Salako to the movement.

The City Boy Movement has distanced itself from Mr. Adepoju Babatunde Salako following reports linking him to the organization over an alleged fraud conviction in the United States.

The group has described these claims as false, misleading, and politically motivated, asserting that Salako has never been a member or held any position within the organization. In a statement issued in Abuja, the National Publicity Secretary of the movement, Mohammed Abdullahi, clarified that Salako neither belonged to the movement nor held any leadership role within its structure. The organization has stressed that Salako was not authorized to function as a coordinator, spokesperson, or representative of the movement.

The City Boy Movement has completely dissociated itself from Salako and any publication attempting to create a false relationship between him and the organization. The group alleges that the attempt to associate Salako with the organization is part of a wider effort to discredit support groups aligned with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ruling political bloc.

The movement has pointed out that earlier media reports surrounding the alleged fraud case did not mention the City Boy Movement, questioning the sudden emergence of narratives linking Salako to the organization. While emphasizing that it is not interfering in any legal matter involving Salako, the organization maintains that every citizen deserves a fair hearing and due process under the law.

However, it insists that it will not accept efforts to falsely associate the movement with individuals who have no connection to its activities. The group reaffirms its commitment to youth mobilization, democratic participation, and national development, describing itself as a disciplined and lawful organization operating within the ideals of President Tinubu's political vision. It urges members of the public and media organizations to disregard any report linking Adepoju Salako to the City Boy Movement in any capacity





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City Boy Movement Adepoju Babatunde Salako Fraud Conviction Political Disassociation President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

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