City Boy Movement explicitly denies affiliation with Halimat Tejuoso amid EFCC probes. The organization demands media correction of misleading online claims linking the blogger to their group.

The City Boy Movement has officially dissociated itself from blogger Halimat Tejuoso. The organization issued a stern warning to bloggers, media outlets, and the general public against portraying Tejuoso as a member or associate of their group. This clarification comes in direct response to recent online reports and publications that incorrectly linked Tejuoso to the movement.

Tejuoso is reportedly facing legal issues involving the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). Following these developments, Arabinrin Aderonke, serving as the Deputy National Publicity Secretary, released a formal disclaimer. The statement explicitly confirmed that Tejuoso holds no membership status, nor is she a representative of the City Boy Movement.

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Clarification On Membership And Representation

The disclaimer emphasized that Tejuoso has absolutely no affiliation with the activities or leadership structures of the organization. The City Boy Movement described itself as a structured entity composed of credible, responsible, and committed young Nigerians. These members are united by shared values and a common vision for societal contribution.

Adebanjo Ogunlewe led the inauguration of the City Boy Movement ward executive committee in Lagos West 1. This local leadership event underscores the organized nature of the group, which seeks to distinguish itself clearly from unaffiliated individuals. The movement maintains that its operations are grounded in integrity and structured community engagement.

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Warning Against Misleading Media Claims

The organization strongly warned that associating the City Boy Movement with individuals lacking verifiable membership or authorization is deeply misleading. Such attempts to link the group with unvetted actors could severely damage its reputation and public standing. The movement considers these false associations to be a direct threat to its credibility and operational integrity.

Consequently, the City Boy Movement has urged all bloggers and media practitioners to immediately cease circulating such claims. They have demanded the correction of any misleading publications that have already been circulated in the digital and traditional media spaces. This call for accuracy is intended to protect the group from reputational harm caused by inaccurate reporting.

Impact On Public Perception And Next Steps

This public clarification serves to sever any perceived connections between the movement and the ongoing EFCC probe involving Tejuoso. By explicitly stating her non-affiliation, the organization aims to reset public understanding and prevent further misinformation. The move highlights the importance of verifying membership status before attributing actions to the group.

As the EFCC case against Tejuoso continues, the City Boy Movement remains focused on its stated mission of uniting young Nigerians. The organization will continue to monitor media narratives to ensure no further false associations are made. This proactive stance is designed to maintain the trust and confidence of their supporters and the broader public in their leadership.