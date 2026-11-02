City Boy Movement Denies INEC Interference, Says Membership Registration Separate from Voter Registration

The City Boy Movement has dismissed allegations that its membership registration could interfere with Nigeria's electoral process, insisting the exercise is separate from INEC's voter registration and lacks electoral value.

The City Boy Movement (CBM) has rejected allegations that its ongoing membership registration could interfere with Nigeria's electoral process, insisting the exercise is entirely separate from the voter registration conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The movement said the registration is solely intended to build its membership database and strengthen its organisational structures, stressing that its membership forms and cards have no electoral value and cannot replace INEC's Permanent Voter Cards. The clarification comes as political organisations intensify efforts to build their grassroots structures ahead of the 2027 general elections. CBM said its registration should not be confused with the statutory process of enrolling eligible voters.

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CBM Denies Interference in Electoral Process

In a statement, its Deputy Director-General, Media, Communication and Public Affairs, O'tega Ogra, said registration was open to existing members and Nigerians willing to join voluntarily, either physically or through the organisation's official website.

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"The existence of a membership register does not, by itself, establish interference with or manipulation of the electoral register," the statement said. CBM added that joining the organisation did not confer voting rights, alter anyone's details in INEC's register or satisfy any electoral requirement. The movement stressed that its membership registration and INEC's voter registration serve different purposes, noting that the electoral commission remains constitutionally responsible for registering eligible voters and maintaining the national voters' register.

"Registration with CBM does not register anyone to vote, does not confer voting eligibility, does not amend any person's entry in INEC's register, and does not replace any requirement prescribed by INEC," the statement said. CBM also clarified that its membership forms and cards are not INEC registration documents or voter cards, adding that maintaining a membership register does not, in itself, constitute interference with the electoral register.

Voluntary Registration and Data Protection

On allegations of coercion, CBM maintained that participation in its registration exercise is entirely voluntary. It said individuals are free to decline membership, withdraw from the movement and exercise their independent political and electoral choices.

"No Nigerian is being coerced or compelled to register with the movement," it said. The organisation also denied compelling Nigerians to register, impersonating INEC or presenting its membership documents as official electoral materials. CBM further emphasised its commitment to protecting the personal information of individuals participating in the exercise. It said it collected and processed registration information in accordance with applicable data protection laws, with safeguards against unauthorised access, use or disclosure.

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Participants would be informed about how their information is processed and their privacy rights, while any consent required by law would be freely given and informed. The movement welcomed legitimate enquiries, criticism and evidence-based scrutiny, urging individuals with specific complaints or evidence of misconduct to report through its verified communication channels. It pledged to review complaints fairly and cooperate with lawful investigations while respecting the rights of complainants and individuals against whom allegations were made.

Defending Patron and Political Support

CBM urged political leaders, commentators and media organisations to distinguish between membership registration and statutory voter registration, cautioning against circulating unverified allegations. The movement also defended its Patron, Mr Seyi Tinubu, against what it described as attempts to link him to alleged wrongdoing simply because of his relationship with the organisation. It insisted that any allegation against its Patron, officers or members should be supported by specific facts and evidence.

"Political disagreement is legitimate, but it should not become a basis for unsupported accusations or malignant and unjustified personal vilification," the statement added. The movement reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the Renewed Hope Agenda and the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, whom it described as its Grand Patron. It said it would conduct its political activities through peaceful and lawful democratic participation, in accordance with applicable electoral laws and regulations.

CBM added that it would continue engaging Nigerians respectfully while upholding voluntary participation, transparency and responsible organisational practices.