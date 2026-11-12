Citizens' Gavel Demands Bail for Journalist Ojukwu and Probe of SDG Office Funds

Citizens Gavel urges the Federal High Court to free journalist Ojukwu and investigates N194.6 million SDG office spending controversies linked to his cyberstalking charges.

Advocacy group Citizens Gavel has issued a formal statement demanding the release on bail of journalist Chinedu Ojukwu and calling for an independent investigation into significant financial irregularities within the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals. The organization highlighted the case of Chinedu Ojukwu, who was remanded at the Kuje Correctional Centre until December 1, 2026, following cyberstalking charges related to his investigative reporting on public fund expenditures.

Core Details of the Remand and Charges

Chinedu Ojukwu, a correspondent with a publication not explicitly named in the source text beyond his role, faces a twelve-count charge of cyberstalking arising from reports published between 2023 and 2024. These reports questioned specific expenditures by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, which is headed by Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire. The court order placed him in custody pending a trial date in December 2026, a development that has drawn sharp criticism from civil society observers regarding the proportionality of such a lengthy remand period for a non-violent offense.

Also read CPJ Urges Nigeria to Drop Cybercrime Charges Against Journalist Daniel Ojukwu

Allegations Regarding Public Fund Expenditures

The investigative reports by Chinedu Ojukwu raised specific questions about two major payments totaling significant sums. One transaction involved a reported N147.1 million payment to a restaurant for the construction of classrooms in Lagos State. Additionally, the reports scrutinized a N47.5 million classroom contract, raising concerns about the status and legitimacy of the contractor involved. Citizens Gavel emphasized that these were legitimate questions regarding the management of public funds allocated to education, yet nearly three years later, no comprehensive public explanation or published findings from an oversight institution have been made available.

Stakeholder Positions and Legal Defense Arguments

In a statement signed by Communications Associate Charles Akintola, Citizens Gavel argued that the continued detention of Chinedu Ojukwu is difficult to justify given his record of compliance with administrative bail conditions. The defense maintains that he honored a police invitation after remaining compliant throughout the period, and no reported breach occurred. The organization contends that using the Cybercrimes Act to penalize public-interest journalism is disproportionate and undermines constitutional rights, urging the Federal High Court to hear the bail application immediately rather than letting it languish.

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Call for Transparency and Legal Reform

Beyond the immediate release of the journalist, Citizens Gavel has demanded that relevant oversight authorities investigate the N147.1 million and N47.5 million payments to establish how the funds were approved and utilized. The group stressed that the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs must provide a comprehensive public response to these questions as a matter of public service obligation. Furthermore, they called on the National Assembly to review the cyberstalking provisions of the Cybercrimes Act to ensure alignment with Sections 22 and 39 of the 1999 Constitution.

Broader Implications for Press Freedom in Nigeria

The case of Chinedu Ojukwu is being viewed in the context of a broader pattern affecting journalists, including Stanley Ugagbe, who was remanded at Kuje in July 2026 before securing bail in October. Citizens Gavel noted that the recurrence of criminal proceedings against investigative journalists raises serious concerns about the climate for press freedom. The organization warned that such legal mechanisms are increasingly used to silence legitimate inquiry, urging the state to prioritize transparency and institutional accountability over criminal detention in constitutional democracy.