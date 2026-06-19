Citizen Participation and Accountability Key to Sustainable Democracy, Says Ikeja Club

The Secretariat Membership Club emphasizes citizen participation, accountability, unity in diversity, and shared responsibility as essential for Nigeria's democracy during their Democracy Day celebration.

The Secretariat Membership Club, based in Ikeja, Lagos, has underscored the importance of citizen participation , accountability, unity in diversity, and shared responsibility as fundamental pillars for building a viable and sustainable democracy in Nigeria .

This assertion came in a statement released by the club's General Secretary, Emmanuel Adesuyi, following a Democracy Day event organized to commemorate the June 12 celebration. The event brought together members from diverse political backgrounds to reflect on the state of democracy in the country. During the event, the club's President, Ayodeji Randle, delivered a keynote address highlighting that democracy can only thrive when citizens actively engage in governance and leaders remain accountable to the people.

He emphasized that participation is the bedrock of democracy, ensuring every citizen has a voice in national affairs. Randle also stressed the need for accountability, noting that governments at all levels must respond to citizens' concerns, just as the club's leadership addresses issues raised by its members. On national cohesion, he remarked that democracy encourages peaceful coexistence among people of different backgrounds, ethnic groups, and political persuasions, allowing disagreement without fragmentation.

He called for respect and unity, stating that Nigeria's strength lies in its diversity. Additionally, Randle highlighted shared responsibility as essential for democratic growth, including voting, volunteering, tax payment, and community development. He expressed optimism that Nigeria would become stronger, fairer, and more attractive when citizens are free to express views, leaders listen, and everyone contributes to nation-building. Adesuyi noted that the club has consistently marked Democracy Day but expanded the celebration this year to strengthen its legacy.

He also praised President Bola Tinubu for courage in implementing reforms like fuel subsidy removal and exchange-rate adjustments, but urged more decisive action on insecurity, including collaboration with local security structures. Members, despite differing political affiliations, united to celebrate June 12 as a symbol of freedom and democratic values. The event concluded with a call for sustained civic engagement.

Furthermore, the club emphasized that democracy is not merely about elections but about continuous engagement between the government and the governed. Randle pointed out that when citizens participate in town hall meetings, pay their taxes, and volunteer for community projects, they actively shape their environment. He noted that the Secretariat Membership Club itself serves as a microcosm of the nation, where members from various tribes and political leanings work together for common goals.

Adesuyi added that the club's Democracy Day celebration has grown from a small gathering to a significant event that attracts attention from local leaders. He reiterated that the club remains committed to fostering dialogue and encouraging members to be agents of change in their communities. The call for accountability was echoed by several members who shared personal experiences of engaging with local government officials.

One member highlighted how community pressure led to the repair of a dilapidated road in their neighborhood. Randle concluded by urging all Nigerians to see democracy as a collective responsibility, where every citizen has a role to play in ensuring good governance and national progress. The event ended with a renewed pledge to uphold democratic values and work towards a better Nigeria for all





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