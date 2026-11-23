A coalition led by CISLAC and Transparency International Nigeria has called for confidential SGBV complaint mechanisms, gender advisers, and safer working conditions in Nigeria's defence and security agencies after a capacity-building workshop in Abuja.

A coalition of civil society organisations and security stakeholders has called for accessible, confidential reporting channels to tackle sexual and gender-based violence within Nigeria's defence and security agencies.

The call was contained in a communique issued in Abuja on Sunday after a capacity-building workshop by the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and Transparency International in Nigeria (TI-Nigeria). The workshop was supported by the Government of Ireland and focused on human rights, gender sensitivity, and SGBV prevention and response in security operations across Nigeria. The communique was jointly signed by CISLAC Executive Director Auwal Rafsanjani and Amnesty International Nigeria Researcher Maurice Chukwu.

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Gender Stereotypes Hinder Security Career Progression

Participants observed that women still face barriers to equal participation, leadership opportunities, appointments, and promotions in defence and security agencies because of gender stereotypes. They noted that unequal power relations between senior and junior personnel create vulnerabilities to intimidation, harassment, and exploitation. This is especially acute where promotions depend on superiors' recommendations, leaving junior staff exposed to pressure and abuse.

The communique stated that inadequate supervision during night duties and field operations, alongside poor accommodation facilities, exposes female personnel to unsafe working conditions. It added that searching female civilians without female officers, as well as poorly supervised checkpoints, creates opportunities for civilian exploitation and abuse. Participants further noted that weak accountability, delayed investigations, and limited access to survivor support services discourage victims from reporting incidents.

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The workshop featured the launch of a validated baseline assessment report on human rights practices, SGBV patterns, and accountability mechanisms within security agencies. The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights Commission, Chief Anthony Ojukwu, was represented by Mrs Ngozi Okore. She highlighted institutional gaps requiring urgent policy action.

Workshop Launches Human Rights Assessment Report

Participants included personnel from defence and security agencies, the Ministries of Defence, Interior, and Women Affairs, the National Human Rights Commission, the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the NDLEA, civil society organisations, and the media. To address these challenges, participants recommended reviewing institutional policies to eliminate gender discrimination in recruitment, promotions, training, and leadership appointments.

They urged security agencies to appoint empowered Gender Advisers, institutionalise mandatory gender sensitivity training across all ranks, and introduce mentorship programmes for female personnel. They also called for accessible, confidential reporting channels, including dedicated hotlines, secure digital platforms, and well-staffed Gender Desks to protect complainants and witnesses from retaliation. On investigations and discipline, they recommended clear investigation timelines, female representation on investigative panels, strict disciplinary enforcement, and referral of criminal offences for prosecution.

Recommendations For Safe Reporting And Operational Safeguards

They called for safe mechanisms enabling junior personnel to report misconduct by senior officers without fear of career victimisation. On operational safeguards, they advised agencies to conduct SGBV risk assessments before, during, and after deployments, alongside unannounced inspections during night duties. Participants urged institutions to provide separate accommodation and resting facilities for male and female personnel, and to ensure only female officers search women.

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They recommended developing survivor referral directories for healthcare, legal aid, and temporary shelters, while enforcing protection orders under the law. Each participating agency was urged to appoint focal persons and develop specific action plans with measurable timelines to implement the workshop's recommendations. Participants stressed the need for continuous collaboration among security institutions, oversight bodies, and civil society to ensure independent monitoring and effective survivor referrals.

Reform Pressures Focus On Measurable Accountability

The communique reflects growing pressure on Nigerian security agencies to close institutional gaps that leave female personnel and civilians vulnerable to abuse. It also signals a demand for measurable accountability, from recruitment through promotion and field operations, with survivor support placed at the centre of reform efforts.