CIPM urges public service HR professionals to adopt strategic workforce management, admitting 134 new members at its 74th Induction Ceremony in Lagos.

The Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, known as CIPM, has urged human resource professionals in the public service to move beyond routine personnel administration and take a more strategic role in improving institutional performance, accountability and service delivery. The call was made at the institute's 74th Induction Ceremony, held recently at CIPM House in Alausa, Ikeja, Lagos. CIPM disclosed the position in a news release issued on Saturday.

At the ceremony, 134 professionals were admitted through the Executive and Practitioners' routes. CIPM's President and Chairman of the Governing Council, Mallam Ahmed Gobir, the Vice President, Mrs Chidinma Obiejesi, the National Treasurer, Mr Adeyemi Ajayi, and the Ag. Registrar and Chief Executive, Mr Gbenga Odetunde, were among the institute's leaders present.

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CIPM Calls for Strategic HR Practice in Public Service

CIPM says traditional personnel management practices are no longer sufficient to address the challenges facing public institutions. The institute is calling for greater emphasis on workforce productivity, employee development, ethical leadership and institutional efficiency.

Guest presenter Mr Osikoya Adesina Sogo, Council Manager and Head of Administration at Agege Local Government, outlined the changes he believes are needed to improve public sector performance. He advocated replacing reactive staff deployment with data-driven workforce planning, and replacing generic training with targeted skills development.

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Sogo also called for stronger employee engagement and organisational culture in place of reactive disciplinary measures. He said the shift should move public institutions from procedural compliance toward stronger governance and ethical responsibility.

Leaders Stress Ethics, Citizens and Professional Standards

Gobir told the inductees that professional HR practice should translate into better decisions, stronger workplace values and improved contributions to organisations and society. He said the professional letters after their names, either ACIPM or MCIPM, must be backed by the values behind their decisions.

Gobir urged the new members to challenge outdated administrative practices and promote employee development, performance management and institutional effectiveness. He stressed that the public service should be driven by the needs of citizens, warning that a government office can be fully staffed and still leave citizens underserved.

He added that people seeking government services are the reason public institutions exist and should not be treated as interruptions to public servants' work. Gobir also described professional membership as a responsibility to uphold standards and strengthen the institute's reputation through ethical conduct and sound decision-making.

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Sogo noted that personnel decisions at the local government level have direct implications for service delivery. He said staff deployment, training, personnel records and industrial relations all influence the quality of services provided by local authorities. He urged HR professionals to balance performance standards with employee dignity, fairness and respect for due process.

Lagos Reform Partnership and Duties of New Members

Mrs Chidinma Obiejesi, Vice President of CIPM, said human capital strategy is critical to public service transformation. She called for stronger collaboration with the Lagos State Government to advance reforms in the state's public sector.

Mr Adeyemi Ajayi, the institute's National Treasurer, urged the new members to contribute to CIPM's development through mentoring, coaching, continuous learning and participation in the institute's professional activities. Of the 134 inductees, eight were admitted through the Executive Route and 126 through the Practitioners' Route.

CIPM said stronger public institutions depend on competent, ethical and professionally managed workforces. The institute added that the value of professional recognition should be reflected in practitioners' contributions to their workplaces and society.