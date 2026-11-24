The Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria unveils a performance ranking system for the 36 states and domestic airlines to enhance accountability and service delivery in the transport sector.

The Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria, commonly referred to as CIoTA, has announced a comprehensive strategy to implement a national transportation performance ranking system. This new initiative is designed to rigorously evaluate the operational performance of all 36 states in Nigeria and the Federal Capital Territory, alongside an assessment of domestic airlines. The primary objective is to foster greater accountability and significantly improve service delivery across the country's critical transport infrastructure.

Ranking System Launch And Scope Details

Prof. Samuel Gbadebo Odewumi, the incoming President and Chairman of Council of the Institute, officially disclosed these plans during a virtual pre-investiture press briefing held on Tuesday in Lagos. He confirmed that the first edition of these transportation performance rankings will be publicly unveiled on December 3, 2026. This date coincides with the official investiture ceremony for the incoming leadership administration of the Institute.

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The ranking mechanism is structured to move the discourse on transportation performance away from mere government announcements and toward measurable, data-driven outcomes. By focusing on tangible metrics, the Institute aims to provide a clear framework that helps stakeholders identify specific areas of progress and highlight existing shortcomings within the national transport network.

For state-level assessments, the evaluation will comprehensively examine six key pillars: infrastructure quality, safety standards, accessibility for all citizens, affordability of services, governance efficacy, and environmental sustainability. For domestic airlines, the assessment criteria will focus on operational reliability, punctuality rates, service quality, passenger experience, and other relevant industry performance standards.

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Stakeholder Accountability And Governance Principles

CIoTA has explicitly stated that the ranking exercise is not designed to embarrass state governments or airline operators. Instead, the initiative is intended to encourage healthy competition, recognize excellence, and provide both governments and private operators with evidence-based guidance for continuous improvement. The Institute emphasized that transparency, evidence-based assessment, fairness, and independent review will serve as the guiding principles for this rigorous evaluation process.

Prof. Odewumi outlined a four-pillar development agenda for the 2026-2028 administration, collectively described as the Four Bs. These pillars are Build the Base, Build the Budget, Build the Benefits, and Build the Brand. This strategic framework seeks to strengthen the Institute's membership structure, improve its financial sustainability, expand professional development opportunities, and position CIoTA as a credible voice in national transportation policy discussions.

On the specific front of membership development, the incoming administration plans to mobilize professionals across different transport modes, improve its digital membership records, and strengthen state chapters. The Institute also aims to promote transparent governance within its chapters. Regarding financial sustainability, the focus will be on professional training, research, consultancy services, partnerships, improved subscription administration, and financial accountability.

Advocacy, Economics, And Future Logistics

Beyond the rankings, CIoTA announced plans to issue monthly policy advisories and organize quarterly state-of-the-sector briefings. The Institute will showcase research findings and convene periodic roundtables and workshops involving policymakers, operators, and industry experts. Prof. Odewumi emphasized that the Institute would pursue partnerships with government agencies, transport ministries, research institutions, and international professional organizations to translate research into practical solutions.

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The ultimate objective of these efforts is to make transportation a stronger instrument for economic growth, poverty reduction, and social inclusion. According to Prof. Odewumi, an efficient transportation system would improve access to markets, schools, healthcare facilities, and employment opportunities. It would also reduce the financial and time burdens associated with inefficient mobility for millions of citizens.

The investiture ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10am and will feature the swearing-in of the new National Executive Committee and Governing Council. A keynote address will be delivered by Prof. Peter Akinsola Okebukola, followed by the incoming president's acceptance speech. The outgoing President, Prince Segun Ochuko Obayendo, is expected to deliver a welcome address, while the Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University, Prof. Ayodeji Olawunmi Badejo, will serve as the chief host for the event.

The Institute stated that the new administration would work towards building a professional organization that government consults, industry respects, and citizens trust. This commitment aims to contribute more meaningfully to the holistic development of Nigeria's transportation system through structured accountability and strategic professional engagement.