CIO Golf Championship Offers Record 100 Million Naira Prize, Winner Could Reach Magical Kenya Open

The seventh CIO Golf Championship will feature a record 100 million naira purse and about 30 African professionals at Python Golf Club in Port Harcourt from November 8 to 15. The winner may earn a pathway to the Magical Kenya Open, a DP World Tour event.

The seventh edition of the CIO Golf Championship will offer a record 100 million naira prize purse, organisers have confirmed. The tournament will be held at Python Golf Club in Port Harcourt from November 8 to 15.

About 30 of Africa's top professional golfers will compete alongside a strong Nigerian contingent. The event is now one of the biggest professional golf tournaments on the continent. Beyond the financial rewards, the championship is designed to strengthen Nigeria's position on Africa's golfing calendar. It also provides local professionals with a pathway to the prestigious Magical Kenya Open, a DP World Tour event.

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Ikenna Okafor, Chairman of Keves Global Leasing, a major sponsor, described the CIO Championship as Nigeria's richest professional golf event. He said it is a growing platform for African talent. Okafor said, The CIO Championship is the most prized professional golf event in Nigeria, with a purse of 100 million naira. Our commitment is to reward excellence, attract Africa's finest players and create opportunities for Nigerian professionals beyond our shores.

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Nigeria's Richest Professional Golf Event

He stressed that the biggest draw goes beyond the prize money. The winner gains a potential route to the Magical Kenya Open, a DP World Tour event, and global exposure. Okafor added, This pathway is particularly important for Nigerian professionals who possess the talent but lack regular access to international competition. We are creating a bridge between local excellence and global opportunities.

The Magical Kenya Open lets players test themselves against established international professionals. This makes the CIO Championship an increasingly valuable career stepping stone. Defending champion Francis Epe, who won the 2025 edition, acknowledged the event's growing continental influence. He said its competitive field and substantial rewards have raised the profile of Nigerian professional golf.

Epe also praised the tournament for showcasing Python Golf Club and Nigeria's capacity to host major international events. He said, I think the championship has showcased Python Golf Club and reinforced Nigeria's capacity to host major international competitions. The week opens on November 8 with the Kids Championship, underlining the organisers' commitment to grassroots development. Elite amateurs and professionals take centre stage from November 11 to 15.

Strengthening African Professional Golf Standing

They will battle for the 100 million naira purse and international recognition. With the increased prize purse and the prospect of international opportunities, the seventh edition is expected to further strengthen the tournament's standing in African professional golf.