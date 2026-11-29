Anglican Primate Henry Ndukuba and Gombe Governor Muhammadu Yahaya called on religious leaders and youths to promote peace ahead of the 2027 elections, with Yahaya also endorsing APC candidates and donating N15m at a church convention.

The Primate of the Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, and Gombe State Governor Muhammadu Yahaya have separately urged religious leaders, politicians and youths to ensure peaceful electioneering campaigns ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Ndukuba warned that the use of youths to perpetrate violence could threaten the nation's stability. He said Nigerian youths must resist attempts by politicians to recruit them as political thugs and instead protect their future by embracing peace, unity and national development. The Anglican leader gave the warning on Saturday during the 2026 Carnival for Christ organised by the Diocese of Abuja at the Anglican Girls Grammar School, Apo-Gudu, Abuja, to mark the diocese's 37th anniversary.

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He stressed that peaceful campaigns were essential to credible elections, cautioning political actors against violence, attacks on communities and confrontations capable of undermining democracy. Let this electioneering campaign period be characterised by peace. Without peace, there will be no election, he said. Ndukuba observed that politicians often expose other people's children to the dangers of political violence while protecting their own, urging young people not to be used for selfish political interests.

He encouraged youths to channel their energy towards productive engagements and nation-building rather than activities that could destroy lives and property. He also urged Nigerians not to lose confidence in the electoral process or stay away from the 2027 elections because of concerns about whether their votes would count. Ndukuba expressed optimism that the forthcoming elections would be peaceful and credible, encouraging citizens to trust the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other institutions responsible for conducting the polls.

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Beyond politics, the cleric called on Christians to remain steadfast in their faith despite economic difficulties, health challenges and other hardships confronting individuals and families. He described the Carnival for Christ as an opportunity for Christians to celebrate God's faithfulness, strengthen fellowship and encourage one another to overcome prevailing challenges. Ndukuba said the Diocese of Abuja had continued to use its anniversary celebrations to advance evangelism, establish churches, support indigent persons and extend its missionary activities to different communities.

Cleric Calls Christians Steadfast Amid Hardships

He expressed confidence that God would strengthen those facing difficult circumstances, heal the sick and restore hope to those experiencing setbacks. Earlier, the Chairman of the Central Planning Committee of the Carnival for Christ, Ven. Syrenius Dangana Okoriko, said the annual gathering was organised to appreciate God despite the prevailing economic challenges in the country.

Okoriko disclosed that the 2026 edition recorded higher attendance than the previous year's event, noting that the carnival was also designed to strengthen the spiritual commitment of individuals, families, the Church and the nation. He identified insecurity and economic hardship as major challenges confronting Nigerians, expressing confidence that sustained prayers and divine intervention would help the country overcome them.

In Gombe State, Governor Muhammadu Yahaya urged religious leaders to use their spiritual authority and moral influence to promote peace, tolerance and national unity ahead of the 2027 general elections. He said the responsibility of ensuring peaceful elections should not be left to political actors and government institutions alone, stressing that religious leaders had an important role in shaping public attitudes and preventing violence.

Gombe Governor Urges Religious Leaders To Promote Peace

Yahaya made the appeal on Saturday during the 11th Annual Convention and Appeal Fundraising of the Shongom District Church Council of the Evangelical Church Winning All in Shongom Local Government Area of Gombe State. Addressing the congregation, he called on religious leaders to use their platforms to preach peace, tolerance and peaceful coexistence, particularly as political activities gathered momentum ahead of the 2027 elections.

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He said, The responsibility of ensuring peaceful elections rests not only with political actors and government institutions but also with religious leaders, whose voices and influence are critical to shaping public attitudes. The governor urged the clergy to continue offering prayers for the state and the country, stressing the importance of their support in sustaining peace and stability during the electioneering period.

He said, I appreciate your consistent prayers, encouragement and support for my administration and our great party, the APC. I have come here to seek your prayers and understanding as we approach another electoral season. Yahaya also urged worshippers to extend their support to the APC and its candidates in the 2027 elections, introducing the party's governorship candidate, Dr Jamil Isyaku Gwamna, and other candidates seeking elective positions in the state.

Governor Solicits Political Support From Clergy

He specifically solicited support for the party's senatorial candidate for Gombe South, Jerry Joseph Damara, and its House of Representatives candidate for Kaltungo/Shongom Federal Constituency, Binta Bello. The governor acknowledged his longstanding relationship with the Chairman of Shongom DCC, Reverend Joel Wakili, describing him as a committed clergyman whose contributions to the development of the state informed his appointment as Executive Secretary of the Gombe State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board.

Yahaya announced a donation of N15m to support the convention, comprising N10m for the church's appeal fund and N5m to be distributed among worshippers in attendance. Earlier, the APC senatorial candidate for Gombe South, Damara, urged the congregation to participate actively in the electoral process and assess political candidates based on their records, leadership capacity and programmes.

He also called on the people to consider the development achievements of the Yahaya administration when deciding whom to support in the forthcoming elections. In his remarks, the Chairman of Shongom DCC, Rev Joel Wakili, welcomed the governor and commended him for identifying with the Christian community and supporting the church's activities. Wakili praised Yahaya's leadership and gestures of goodwill, assuring him and other APC candidates of the DCC's continued support and prayers.

He described the governor's visit as a demonstration of his administration's commitment to maintaining cordial relations with the Christian community.