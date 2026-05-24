Chukwuemeka Iheamama Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Minors' Trafficking

Chukwuemeka Iheamama, a 27-year-old man, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for transporting two minors for exploitation. The Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Ogun State, tried him on a three-count charge of child trafficking and found him guilty on all counts.

A 27-year-old man, Chukwuemeka Iheamama , has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for trafficking two minors for exploitation. The perpetrator was tried before the Federal High Court , Abeokuta , Ogun State , on a three-count charge of child trafficking .

He was found guilty and sentenced to two years in prison, five years in prison, and another five years, with the sentences running concurrently, on three separate counts. The convict was arrested by officers of the Nigeria Police Force in the Agbara area of Ogun State on April 12, 2025, while transporting the victims towards Badagry for onward movement to Ghana for prostitution.

The case was handed over to the NAPTIP (National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons) state command for further investigation and prosecution





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National Agency For The Prohibition Of Traffic Child Trafficking Abeokuta Ogun State Federal High Court Nigeria Police Force Chukwuemeka Iheamama Minors' Trafficking Trafficking In Persons (Prohibition) Enforceme 2015 Nigeria News Nigerian News Headlines Top Nigerian News Articles

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