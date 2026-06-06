Christian Youth Movement for Tinubu-Shettima mobilizes over 1.2 million members for 2027 re-election

The Christian Youth Movement for Tinubu-Shettima (CYM) has mobilized over 1.2 million members across Nigeria to support President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima's re-election, focusing on civic engagement and the Renewed Hope agenda.

The Christian Youth Movement for Tinubu-Shettima (CYM) has emerged as a key force in Nigeria's political landscape, mobilizing young Christians and other well-meaning Nigerians to support President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima's re-election bid.

The group's leadership, in an exclusive interview, outlined its mission to bridge the gap between the government and the youth, promote civic engagement, and advance the Renewed Hope agenda. With a nationwide network spanning all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, the CYM boasts over 1.2 million verified members, including coordinators at state, local government, and ward levels capable of rapid grassroots mobilization.

CYM's formation was a direct response to the religious polarization that characterized the 2023 electoral cycle, when the All Progressives Congress (APC) fielded a same-faith ticket. The movement sought to demonstrate that supporting a candidate could be based on governance capacity and long-term vision rather than religious affiliation. The group emphasizes inclusivity, welcoming Nigerians of all faiths who share its belief in progress.

Its primary mission is to serve as a connector between the government and the people by mobilizing, educating, and empowering youth civically. The CYM operates within the larger APC family but focuses on comprehensive electoral success, also mobilizing for gubernatorial, senatorial, and legislative candidates to ensure a cooperative legislature and stable state-level structures that support the president's agenda.

Key policy areas that resonate with the CYM include local government financial autonomy, which delivers development directly to grassroots communities; the Nigerian Students' Loan Scheme, which removes financial barriers to higher education; and other reforms that address poverty, joblessness, and insecurity. The group acknowledges that internal contests in a large party like the APC can be competitive but emphasizes the importance of reconciliation after primaries.

It plans to play an active role in the South-west, a critical base for the progressive agenda, by complementing local structures and educating young voters on the benefits of continued alignment with President Tinubu. The CYM's driving objective is a shared triumph for Nigeria's progress, achieved through united youth action across religious and regional lines





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Tinubu-Shettima Re-Election Christian Youth Mobilization Renewed Hope Agenda APC Grassroots Civic Engagement

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