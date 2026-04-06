Christian Woman Returns N1 Million to Muslim Trader in Plateau: A Testament to Honesty

A Christian woman in Jos, Plateau State, demonstrated remarkable integrity by returning N1 million she found in goods purchased from a Muslim trader. This act of honesty highlights the importance of ethical conduct and religious values in a diverse community.

In a heartwarming display of integrity and religious conviction, Serah Luca, a Christian woman from Jos, Plateau State , has returned a sum of N1 million to a Muslim trader named Abubakar Dola. The incident occurred at Terminus Market, a bustling commercial hub in the city. Luca, a petty trader herself, had purchased goods from Dola on a Friday and unknowingly received the money concealed within the purchased items.

It was only after returning home that she discovered the significant sum of cash. This unexpected find presented Luca with a moral dilemma, one that she resolved with unwavering commitment to her faith and a deep understanding of the hardships faced by business owners. Her decision to return the money underscores the importance of honesty and ethical conduct, even in the face of potential personal gain. The act has garnered praise and admiration from the community, highlighting the positive impact of such selfless behavior. \Luca's motivation for returning the money stemmed from her deep-seated fear of God and a firm belief that keeping what did not belong to her was morally wrong. She articulated her perspective, stating that she understood the struggles of losing money in business, being a small-scale entrepreneur herself. The Daily Trust quoted her as saying, “I am a petty businesswoman. I know what it means to suffer loss. If I put that kind of money into my business, I believe God would punish me.” This statement reveals a profound understanding of the financial vulnerabilities inherent in small businesses and a clear sense of empathy for others. Her willingness to return the substantial sum of money demonstrates not only her integrity but also her compassion for her fellow trader. The implications of her actions extend beyond the immediate financial transaction, serving as an inspiration for others and contributing to a more positive and trustworthy community environment. The story speaks volumes about the power of personal responsibility and the positive ripple effect that such actions can create.\Abubakar Dola, the trader who deals in polythene bags at Terminus Market, expressed his astonishment at Luca's honesty. He had inadvertently placed the N1 million inside the bag she purchased, intending to transfer it later through a Point of Sales (POS) operator. When he realized the money was missing, he initially worried but eventually lost hope of recovering it. Dola's surprise and gratitude were evident in his statements. He shared that he had nearly given up on finding the money. His comments reflected a deep appreciation for Luca's integrity and a genuine sense of relief. Dola expressed his admiration, stating, “For her to return it after three days is remarkable. I pray Allah rewards her and gives us more people like her.” His sentiments echo the community’s appreciation for her remarkable act of kindness. This event strengthens the bonds of trust between individuals and showcases the ability of people from different backgrounds to live in harmony and cooperate. The story serves as an uplifting reminder of the capacity for human goodness and the positive influence of ethical conduct within society. This event is a reminder that honesty and integrity are still valued in business practices





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