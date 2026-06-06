Christian Association of Nigeria Denies Endorsing APC Governorship Candidate

The Christian Association of Nigeria, Adamawa State Chapter, has denied the purported endorsement of All Progressives Congress governorship candidate Tijani Galadima as its candidate for the forthcoming 2027 general elections.

The Christian Association of Nigeria, Adamawa State Chapter , has denied the purported endorsement of All Progressives Congress governorship candidate Tijani Galadima as its candidate for the forthcoming 2027 general elections .

In a statement signed by the Adamawa CAN Chairman, Mr. Joel Manzo, the association distanced itself from the purported endorsement of Galadima. The association stated that it recognizes that many of its members are active participants in different political parties and may individually aspire for elective offices or support candidates of their choice.

However, it emphasized that no individual or group has the authority to make declarations or endorsements on behalf of CAN without the consent and approval of the duly constituted leadership of the association. Such actions have the potential to create misunderstanding, sow seeds of division among believers, and undermine the unity for which the Church stands. The association views the development with serious concern and called on those involved to exercise greater caution and responsibility.

It directed the individuals or organisations involved in the alleged unlawful endorsement to issue a public statement clarifying that their position was solely their own and not that of CAN Adamawa State Chapter or its recognised organs across the 21 local government areas of the state. CAN Adamawa State Chapter stressed that it bears no ill feelings toward any political aspirant, adding that it remains committed to neutrality while encouraging all citizens to participate responsibly in the democratic process.

The association appealed to youths, church members, and all concerned Christians to refrain from making inflammatory comments, circulating unverified information, or engaging in actions that may further aggravate the situation. It encouraged all believers to remain calm, prayerful, and attentive to God's direction and leadership





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Christian Association Of Nigeria Adamawa State Chapter All Progressives Congress Tijani Galadima 2027 General Elections

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