Former Anambra Governor Chris Ngige urged support for the APC at a campaign rally, causing friction with incumbent Governor Charles Soludo who stressed the event was joint.

A tense moment unfolded at the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign rally in Anambra State on Thursday. The incident occurred when former Governor Chris Ngige, a prominent political figure in the region, made a decisive endorsement for the ruling party during his address to the crowd. This statement immediately drew attention due to the complex political dynamics involving the incumbent state administration.

Ngige Pushes APC Agenda Amidst Political Friction

Chris Ngige explicitly urged residents of Anambra State to cast their votes for the All Progressives Congress in the upcoming 2027 presidential, National Assembly, and House of Assembly elections. Speaking in the local Igbo language, the former Minister of Labour and Employment emphasized that the people of Anambra had a singular, clear target for the future of their governance. He declared that the community would vote for the APC from top to bottom, aiming to align the state fully with the federal government's agenda.

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Gov Soludo Intervenes and Asserts Joint Rally Status

The strong endorsement triggered an immediate and visible reaction from participants at the rally, including the current Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo. Sitting beside Ngige on the stage, Governor Soludo belongs to the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the primary opposition party in the state. He intervened to remind Ngige that the event was organized as a joint rally, not a partisan campaign for a single political party. This intervention highlighted the delicate balance required when figures from opposing parties share political spaces.

Ngige Reclaims Liberty of Choice for APGA Members

Chris Ngige appeared unfazed by the reaction from Governor Soludo and the audience. He subsequently clarified his position to members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, asserting that they retained the freedom of choice. Ngige instructed APGA members that when they reached the polling booth, they should vote for the option they believed was the better path for the state. He framed this stance not as a rejection of political loyalty, but as an affirmation of democratic rights.

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Former Governor Defends APC Membership and Role

Ngige reinforced his commitment to the All Progressives Congress by stating that he remains a bona fide member of the party. He claimed personal credit for introducing the APC to the South-East geopolitical zone back in 2013 and 2014. Although he mentioned that he had previously declared he was on sabbatical from active party politics, he argued that such a status did not excuse him from showing support when the Vice President of Nigeria was physically present and Governor Soludo had requested his attendance at the event.

Call for Peaceful Democracy and Future Voting Behavior

Looking toward the 2027 general elections, Chris Ngige emphasized that political persuasion should never turn into coercion or violence. He explicitly condemned destructive behaviors such as the stoning of individuals and the destruction of vehicles, stating that such acts have no place in a functioning democracy. Ngige urged citizens to emulate democratic practices that respect the right of choice, even within families, ensuring that political engagement remains peaceful and constructive for the people of Anambra State.