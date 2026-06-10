Cholera Outbreak in Borno State: Over 7,800 Cases and 74 Deaths Recorded Since May

A cholera outbreak in Borno State, Nigeria, has infected thousands, with 74 deaths and 7,850 suspected cases. MSF is supporting treatment but warns the outbreak exceeds capacity.

A cholera outbreak in Borno State , Nigeria , has infected thousands and placed growing pressure on health facilities, with 74 deaths and 7,850 suspected cases recorded since early May.

According to the Borno State Ministry of Health, the number of patients requiring urgent treatment has been rising since the first suspected case was reported on 1 May. The international medical humanitarian organization Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), also known as Doctors Without Borders, issued a statement on 9 June noting that the outbreak had spread across 14 local government areas and 50 wards.

MSF said it partnered with the Borno State Ministry of Health to establish a Cholera Treatment Centre (CTC) in the Ngarannam area of Maiduguri on 7 May to support the response. Admissions increased rapidly in the weeks that followed, forcing an expansion of the facility's bed capacity from 121 to 271. A separate 20-bed Cholera Treatment Unit (CTU) was opened in the Dalaram area of the state capital to accommodate the growing number of patients.

As of 7 June, MSF reported that it had treated 7,439 patients at the two facilities, averaging about 230 admissions per day. More than 500 patients suffering from acute watery diarrhoea were admitted on 5 June alone, the highest single-day admission figure recorded since the response began.

Every day, we see more people arriving with severe watery diarrhoea and dehydration, many of whom have travelled long distances to reach care, said Bienfait Tombola, MSF's project medical coordinator for the emergency response in Maiduguri. The collaboration between the Ministry of Health, MSF and other partners has enabled a rapid scale-up of several aspects of the response, but the continued increase in cases shows that more needs to be done to prevent transmission and ensure people can access care as early as possible, he added.

Beyond treating patients, MSF is supporting healthcare worker training, establishing oral rehydration points in affected communities, conducting health promotion activities, strengthening disease surveillance and referral systems, and supporting water chlorination and sanitation interventions. However, the organization warned that the scale and speed of the outbreak continue to exceed current response capacity. MSF noted that cholera and other water-borne diseases thrive in communities with inadequate access to clean water, sanitation facilities, hygiene infrastructure and healthcare services, particularly in informal settlements.

Tombola said a cholera vaccination campaign planned by the Ministry of Health could help reduce transmission, but stressed that long-term investments in water, sanitation and hygiene infrastructure remain critical. While treatment is essential to save lives, a cholera vaccination is foreseen to be conducted by the Ministry of Health, and this would help cut the chains of transmission, he said.

Sustainable improvements in access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene are equally critical to reducing transmission and preventing risks of a continued surge in cases of waterborne diseases. MSF said it would continue supporting the Borno State Ministry of Health and other partners in efforts to contain the outbreak and provide lifesaving care to affected communities. The outbreak underscores the urgent need for enhanced water and sanitation infrastructure in the region to prevent future epidemics





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